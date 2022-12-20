Sometimes the halftime adjustments that change games aren't the most technical, X's and O's discussions. Instead, they are often simply being better at what you struggled with in the first half and showing a little more toughness according to Darlington head coach Nathan West.
Darlington used that exact line of thinking on Monday night, and it worked out quite well for them as the Tigers went on a third-quarter run that turned the game around and allowed them to rally back for an impressive 63-47 victory over Rome in the semifinals of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
The win keeps Darlington's chances alive at back-to-back Gold Ball trophies as the team will aim to defend its Christmas Tournament title from last year when they meet Model once again in the championship game on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. at Berry College's Cage Center.
In Monday's game, the Tigers (7-1) had some struggles over the first two quarters as they fell behind 25-22 at the half with Rome using 15 first-half points from Braxton Wade and multiple second-chance points off of offensive rebounds to take the lead. But West said he had a direct talk with his team at the half about what needed to change over the final two quarters.
"I really thought we needed to step it up on the defensive end a lot more," said West. "Wade made several shots, and (Rome) killed us on the glass. So we let our guys know that we just had to be a lot tougher on the defensive end and on the glass. We needed to limit them to one shot from that point on because they can kill you with offensive rebounds. And we definitely needed to value the ball more. (Rome) can fly around and make it tough with their pressure so we had to handle that better in the second half."
Apparently the halftime message was received loud and clear by West's team as the Tigers came out of the gates in the third quarter with a visible change in energy. After Rome (6-2) scored the opening basket of the third, Darlington quickly went on an 11-0 run to take a 33-27 lead.
After the Wolves made 1-of-2 free throws to end that spurt, Darlington pushed its lead to 38-28 with five straight points and eventually closed out the third quarter with a 45-34 lead.
Rome twice cut the deficit to seven in the fourth quarter at 45-38 and 47-40, but the Tigers closed out the game strong, including knocking down 7-of-9 free throws in the final period to seal the victory.
"They came out in the second half and face-guarded Braxton and really turned the game around, and we got a bit frustrated and didn't handle it well," said Rome head coach John McFather. "We got frustrated, and I think our effort went down some. When that happens it hurts you on both ends. We fought back some, but we had chances for easy points that we missed. Those are situations where you've got to put it in the basket. But we didn't, and Darlington dug back in each time and built the lead back up."
The game was back-and-forth over the first quarter and a half as it was tied 11-11 after the opening period and then the lead changed hands four times in the second quarter before Rome scored the final four points of the period to take the 25-22 halftime lead.
D'Marion Floyd led the charge for Darlington with 20 points, including 13 in the second half.
"It's just a testament to how much he has grown as a player and really matured," said West. "He let's the offense come to him. We can move the ball and reverse it if we don't get an open shot, and then he can go make a play when it presents itself to him."
Szymon Paluch added 13 points for the Tigers with nine of his total coming in the second half, and Jack Bell was the third Darlington player in double figures with 12 points. Braden Bell added eight as he and Jack Bell each knocked down two 3-pointers.
Wade scored a game-high 21 points to lead Rome, including a trio of 3s, but he was limited in the second half to six as a focal point of the Darlington defense. Darnell Collins was also in double figures for the Wolves with 10 points, and Cameron Keith added nine.
Darlington now turns its attention to the Model Blue Devils, which is the same team that the Tigers knocked off in the Christmas Tournament championship game last year.
"Our guys are excited because this is a big deal for this whole community and for the Darlington community," said West. "We know we've got our hands full with Model. Jacob (Travis) does a great job, and they really have a complete team for the high school level. They have size and shooters. So we know it's going to be a big challenge. We just have to stay within ourselves and go be who we are. We can't get outside of playing Darlington basketball."
Rome falls in to the third-place game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with the loss to take on Chattooga.
In other boys' games from the Christmas Tournament on Monday:
Chattooga 68, Woodland 39
The Indians raced out to a big lead early and erased all doubt with a dominant third quarter to roll past Woodland and into the third-place game.
Chattooga (6-3) led 22-10 after one quarter and 38-23 at the half before putting up a 26-point third and pushing its advantage to 64-30 to force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute fourth quarter.
Trey Smith led the Indians with 16 points. Dan Meyer added 15 points, and Brady Groce and Quarry Gibson each scored 11 with Gibson knocking down three 3s.
Brelace Williams was one of the few bright spots for Woodland (2-9) with a game-high 22 points. Zyon Heath added nine.
Chattooga advances to the third-place game with the win to take on Rome on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Berry College.