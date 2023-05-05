MABLETON -- The Darlington Tigers were down a few times during the regular season after some tough losses. They were down again after in Game 1 and Game 2 of their teams' second-round playoff series.
But just like they did earlier in the season, they didn't stay down long. After battling back to win Game 1 on Thursday by a 4-2 score, the Tigers rallied from a 2-0 hole early in Game 2 to put together a huge rally in the third and fourth innings that turned the tide in a 12-4 victory to complete the sweep over the host Wolfpack and send Darlington to its first elite eight berth since 2015.
"It says a lot about this group of kids. They were down in that second game today, but they just stayed confident like they have all year and just knew they were going to get it going," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "We had some key hits and key walks in that third inning and got four runs and kept it going in the fourth with the eight-run inning. Our guys just battled with some big hits, and (Whitefield Academy) struggled throwing strikes a bit. Our lineup made the most of their chances."
Darlington (22-12) now advances to the Class A Division I quarterfinals where it will visit another No. 1 seed, Heard County, for a best-of-three series starting Wednesday. Heard County swept Bacon County on Thursday in its second-round matchup.
Darlington continued playing solid baseball in Thursday's second-round series as it has surged late in the season following an 0-3 start to region play and then having a 4-5 record in the region after losing 2-of-3 to Trion in March. Since that point, the Tigers have won 13 of its last 15 games.
"Ever since that Trion series something started to click for this team," said Larry. "Our guys have done what they needed to do to win ballgames. Now we need to keep that confidence going forward as much as we can."
In Game 1 on Thursday Darlington took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the second, but Whitefield Academy (24-7) battled right back to score one in the bottom half of the inning to tie it and added another in the third to go up 2-1. The Tigers answered in the top of the fourth as Briant Powell drove in a run on single and Ashton Albers followed with an RBI double to put their team up 3-2.
Darlington got one more run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Talan Shirey, and starting pitcher Logan Floyd held the line from there. The senior Carson-Newman signee got out of some tough situations to earn the complete-game win in Game 1 as he went seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts, one walk and two hit-by-pitches.
Albers led the Tigers' bats in Game 1 with a 2-for-3 effort that included a double and two RBIs. Shirey also had a double to go with his RBI, and Bagley Larry added a double and a run scored among a two-hit effort. Powell's RBI single and a Slade Clevenger hit accounted for the other two hits.
"We came down here knowing we needed two wins and got the job done," said the junior outfielder Albers. "It started out rough, but we got some hits to get going and knew what he had to do to finish it out.
"This is a pretty big deal for Darlington. We wanted to prove to everyone around our region that we could make a run like this. And we wanted to do this for our school. It's been a long time since Darlington went to the elite eight and won a state title. We want to be the team that does that again."
Reilly Cullen took the Game 1 loss for the Wolfpack after pitching four innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with one strikeout. Alex Greenwald came on in relief and pitched two innings as he gave up a run, no hits, four walks and struck out three, and Conlon Walker tossed the final inning as he didn't allow a run or a hit, struck out two and hit one batter.
Jake Arispe and Ryan McLellan each had two hits for Whitefield Academy in Game 1 with Arispe driving in a run. Wesley Calloway added a hit and an RBI, and Nate Jones and Parker Ladd had the other two hits.
Game 2 started with Whitefield Academy dealing the first blow as Walker connected for a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. (The Wolfpack were the designated visiting team in Game 2.)
But Darlington pitcher Hill Shropshire settled down after that and held the Wolfpack offense scoreless through the next few innings. In the meantime, his bats came up big with a four-run third to take the lead before blowing the game open with an eight-run fourth.
"Hill gave up that homer in the first inning, but we told him not to get down on himself, that we were going to get those runs back," said the senior Floyd. "He pitched well after that, and we got the bats going and gave him some runs.
"I can't describe the feeling we have right now, getting to the elite eight, after the way this season started and after the way the last few years went. We always ran into a tough 1-seed that put us out so to come down here against a 1-seed, play like we did and get the sweep, it was incredible to be a part of. The first game was a dogfight, and the second game we got down but fought back big. Earlier in the season we might've laid down or let it get away from us, but right now we're fighting and finding ways to win."
Shropshire ended up going 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and four walks to earn the win. Shirey came on to pitch the final 1/3 in the seventh and didn't allow a hit after Shropshire reached his maximum pitch count.
"The way Logan and Hill pitched today against a good hitting team was great," said Matt Larry. "They threw strikes and got big outs when they needed them. I think both of them had bases-loaded situations they got out of, and then our offense gave them run support. Can't ask for any more than those two gave us on the mound today."
Darlington had contributions from several players at the plate in Game 2 with Floyd and Grey Fricks each having a hit and two RBIs. Slade Clevenger went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Albers added to his big series with a hit and two more RBIs.
Powell had two RBIs as he drew a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Tommy Bethel had a pair of hits and a run scored in the leadoff spot and Shirey added another double and an RBI. Bagley Larry had a hit and scored two runs, and Shropshire drew three walks and drove in a run.
Whitefield Academy used four pitchers as Nick Olson started and went two scoreless innings as he gave up two hits and struck out four. Peyton Robidoux pitched a 1/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on one hit, four walks and a hit-by-pitch to suffer the loss while Thomas Figaretti pitched 1 1/3 frames and gave up eight runs. Nate Jones pitched the last 2 1/3 innings and didn't give up a run.
Walker had two hits, including his two-run homer. McLellan added a double and an RBI, and Calloway had a hit and an RBI. Wyman Shaheen had a pair of hits in the leadoff spot as well.
As Darlington gets ready for its elite-eight showdown at Heard County on Wednesday, Floyd said he and his teammates are excited to keep their season alive but not satisfied yet.
"We're confident. This is the best we've hit the ball all year 1 through 9," said Floyd. "It's great to see Hill and I both pitching well at the same time. We were both going good at different times off an don earlier in the season so to see us doing this now is so fun. We feel like we have a very good team right now. We want to see how far we can take it."