Darlington traveled to Temple for a pair of non-region games on Saturday on the diamond and came away with a sweep as they defeated Paulding County 9-0 in Game 1 and finished things off with a 15-12 victory in a slugfest against the host Tigers.
In Game 1, Caleb Butler pitched a complete-game shutout for Darlington (4-2) on the mound, going seven innings and allowing no runs on five hits while striking out five. He was aided by a stellar defensive game from his teammates as the Tigers didn't commit an error in the win.
At the plate against Paulding County, Darlington's Logan Floyd had a perfect 4-for-4 day with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Butler added two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Thomas Bethel contributed two hits with a double, a run scored and a stolen base and Slade Clevenger went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base.
In the final game of the day against Temple, the Tigers had several players contribute offensively led by Ashton Albers who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks drawn. Talan Shirey added two hits with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Floyd once again had a solid effort at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Jack Payne had a multi-hit day as well, drove in two runs and scored two runs, and Bethel added two more hits and drove in a run.
Floyd earned the win on the mound, going 4 2-3 inning sand giving up nine runs (six earned on eight hits while striking out two. Hill Shropshire earned the save by pitching the final two innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one. Thomas Norris also pitched 1-3 of an inning and didn't allow a run while giving up two hits and striking out one.
"In the first game we played very well with an outstanding outing by Caleb throwing a complete-game shutout," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "It was nice to see the team execute flawlessly on defense, allowing no errors on the game, while offensively we scored runs early and throughout the game for our pitcher. Logan's 4-for-4 day at the plate definitely set the tone for us.
"In the night cap, our hitters stayed patient at the plate, especially being behind in the early part of the game. A nice breakout inning in the top of the third and fourth inning gave us a nice lead, but not that we relaxed, but felt we got caught up in some of the emotions of the game. Logan threw well, however a few costly mistakes gave a good hitting Temple team opportunities to scratch back within striking distance. Norris and Shropshire were able to hold them at bay. I'm proud of the team's fight especially late in the game."
The Tigers will be back at home on Tuesday to host Coosa in a non-region contest at 4 p.m. after the game was originally supposed to be held on Monday but pushed back due to wet field conditions.
In other recent spring sports action:
SOCCER
Dalton 3, Rome 2 (PKs)
The Wolves traveled to Dalton on Friday and went toe to toe with the defending Class AAAAAA state champions and top-ranked Catamounts for all of regulation, overtime and extra penalty kicks before a missed penalty kick ultimately sent Rome to a tough loss.
Rome (5-1, 0-1 in 5-AAAAAA) led the match 2-1 at the half thanks to two huge goals and strong defense. The Catamounts were able to put one in the back of the net in the second half to send the game to overtime. After 20 minutes of overtime and neither team scoring, the game went to a penalty-kick shootout. Both teams made the first five kicks to send it to sudden-death extra kicks. On the seventh total attempt, Dalton was successful and Rome wasn't able to put it in as the Catamounts escaped with a hard-fought win.
"We missed a penalty shot, and the game unfortunately ended allowing Dalton to sneak in and take the victory away from a well-deserving team, who not only played with their physical bodies but their hearts as well," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "(Our players) left it all on the field."
Goya added that the players of the game for his team were seniors Isaac Vardy, Ivan Vasquez and Victory Valencia.
Rome is back at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to host East Paulding in a region contest at Barron Stadium.
BASEBALL
Devils split doubleheader at Calhoun
Model visited Calhoun High for a pair of games on Saturday and came away with a 5-3 win over Gordon Lee before falling 12-2 to Calhoun to finish the day with a split.
In the first game against the Trojans, the Devils (3-1) scored five runs over the first three innings and held on from there. At the plate, Model had three players finish with multiple hits, including Davis Chastain going 2-for-2 with a solo homer, two runs scored and two walks. Jace Armstrong added two hits and three RBIs, Jake Ashley went 3-for-4 and Brant Pace had two hits and two runs scored.
On the mound, Armstrong went four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four to earn the win. Chastain came on to pitch the final three innings of scoreless relief to grab the save as he only allowed one hit while striking out nine.
In the second game against Calhoun, Model took an early lead with a run in the top of the first, but the Yellow Jackets exploded for 12 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings to put the game away. Ashley had two hits and an RBI for the Devils, and Chance Minshew also had a hit and drove in a run. Chastain also contributed a hit and scored a run.
Model will be back on the diamond on Thursday to host Darlington at 5 p.m. in a non-region contest.