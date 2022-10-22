The Darlington Tigers have been hitting on all cylinders for the entire season, and that continued on Friday as they earned a 45-7 win in dominant fashion at Armuchee to stay unbeaten overall and in region play.
With the win Darlington (9-0, 5-0 Region 7-A Division I) sets up a showdown with Trion in the final week of the regular season that will determine the region championship as the Tigers aim for back-to-back region title seasons. (Darlington is off next week before hosting Trion on Nov. 4.)
In Friday's game vs. Armuchee (3-5, 1-3), the Tigers took control early and never let up as they scored 14 first-quarter points and 21 second-quarter points to build a 35-7 halftime lead.
Darlington got things started quickly as D'Marion Floyd ran for a 53-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for the Tigers' offense. It was just the start of a big night for Floyd, who finished with 154 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
Floyd added his second touchdown late in the first quarter on a 12-yard run that capped off a 90-yard drive for Darlington to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Bowden Owens scampered into the end zone from five yards out for a touchdown that was set up by a Joel Lowenberg interception. The Tigers added two more scores in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by Owens and a 20-yard TD pass from Jack Good to Tommy Bethel.
The Indians' lone score of the first half (and the game) came on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Chandler DeSanto to Jacob Seagraves.
Darlington added a 27-yard field goal from Ryland Scott and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Sammy Kunczewski to Grey Fricks in the third quarter to close out the scoring as the running clock took over in the fourth.
While the Tigers will be idle next Friday, Armuchee will be on the road to take on Trion.