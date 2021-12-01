Darlington was playing its first game of the regular season on Tuesday night, but it sure didn't look like it.
The Tigers came out like a team that had already found its groove as they built a big lead early and played impressively on both ends of the court throughout the contest to thoroughly defeat visiting Fellowship Christian 56-21 and move to 1-0.
Darlington held the Paladins to just six first-half points, three each in the first and second quarters, while spreading the ball around for a 27-6 halftime lead. The third quarter featured even more offense for the Tigers as they scored 25 points, including hitting seven 3-pointers in the period, to push their advantage to 52-15 going into the final quarter.
"I think one of the things we want to do every game is really get out early and set the tempo," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "We want to play at our pace, and I think that really wore (Fellowship Christian) down. When you play like that and get to play a lot of guys, it really allows your team to have a lot of confidence and really play together. It was important to us to get off to a good start tonight, and we were able to do that."
The Tigers quickly asserted themselves defensively, using their full-court pressure from the opening sequence to cause all kinds of problems for Fellowship Christian (1-2). The pressure forced the Paladins into several turnovers and sped up the game to a high-paced affair where Darlington was able to build a big lead and consistently substitute fresh players into the game.
"That's really how we want to play," said West. "We want to guard you tough from baseline to baseline for 34 minutes. We need to be able to do that to be successful especially in our (region). It brings a little bit of a separation factor from the other teams we play and makes us different than what you usually see."
The scoring was spread out well amongst 10 different Darlington scorers, including eight different players who made a 3. Asa Shepard was the top scorer with 13 points, including a pair of 3s, and Jack Bell was also in double figures with 10 points with two 3s of his own.
DJ Johnson added seven for the Tigers, including an emphatic dunk in the third quarter, and Braden Bell scored six points on a pair of 3s.
"It's really beneficial to us to have so many guys that can score and so many guys that can shoot it from outside," said West. "The floor stays spaced out, and it's hard to help off of shooters. It will really help us soon when we get some guys back that are going to drive the ball and get to the basket a little more."
Fellowship Christian's top score was Caden Falcon with four points. No other Paladin scorer had more than three against Darlington's suffocating defense.
Darlington will be back on the court on Friday when they travel to Our Lady of Mercy for a non-region contest at 7:30 p.m. They then turn around and visit Rockmart on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
"I was proud of our guys' effort tonight," said West. "We've had about six or seven guys working since late October, and we've been preparing to go in with just those guys depending on how far football went in the playoffs. We were able to get those football guys back this weekend and had two days to get their legs under them and really try to get them up to speed on what we wanted to do system-wise on the court. Tonight was a great first-game effort, and we want to keep building on it this weekend."
Darlington 56, Fellowship Christian 21
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN (21)
Welty 2, Wade 2, Hudson 1, Hayes 3, Falcon 4, Ridgway 3, Beam 3, Hatrak 3.
DARLINGTON (56)
B. Bell 6, Bagby 2, Womack 5, J. Bell 10, Shepard 13, Rushing 2, Rush 3, Shaw 5, Johnson 7, McKenzie 3.
F.C. 3 3 9 6 — 21
Dar. 14 13 25 4 — 56
3-pointers: Fellowship Christian 5 (Hayes 1, Falcon 1, Ridgway 1, Beam 1, Hatrak 1), Darlington 11 (B. Bell 2, J. Bell 2, Shepard 2, Womack 1, Rush 1, Shaw 1, Johnson 1, McKenzie 1); Free Throws: Fellowship Christian 4-10, Darlington 7-15; Records: Fellowship Christian 1-2, Darlington 1-0.
In the Darlington-Fellowship Christian girls game earlier on Tuesday:
Darlington 57, Fellowship Christian 17
The Lady Tigers were relentless on the defensive end and shared the ball well offensively as they controlled Tuesday's home non-region contest throughout and moved to 3-0 on the sesaon.
Darlington established themselves early against the visiting Lady Paladins as they used their pressure defense to build an 11-2 lead after one quarter and continued to extend the lead steadily after that thanks to continued defensive intensity and a well-balanced offensive attack. The Lady Tigers took a 27-9 advantage into the half and sealed the game with a dominant 17-2 third quarter to push their lead to 44-11 and force the mercy-rule shortened fourth quarter.
"That's the way we want to play," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "We want to get after our opponent from the first whistle and stay after them. We want to push them and speed up the game to play like we did tonight. We've got such an awesome group of girls that play together, spread the ball around and are unselfish."
Darlington had 10 different players reach the scoring column led by Jyjy Johnson who poured in a game-high 13 points. Liz Boyd added 10, Emmaline Ratledge scored eight and Sarah Tunnell contributed seven.
Cate Hardin was the top scorer for Fellowship Christian (2-2) with six points.
Darlington will look to continue its strong start with a pair of non-region tests this weekend. They will visit Our Lady of Mercy at 6 p.m. on Friday and then take on Rockmart on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. Rush said she is hoping her team can keep the early-season momentum going and continue playing good basketball.
"We've talked about having some good experience on this team with the girls we have back," said Rush. "They really play hard and play smart on the court. Starting 3-0 is awesome and having these games early on go as well as they have shows the girls what they can do if they work hard together."
Darlington 57, Fellowship Christian 17
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN (17)
Hayes 4, Paulson 3, Hardin 6, Mauck 2, Costoulas 2.
DARLINGTON (57)
Brasington 2, Brewster 3, Brookes 2, Tunnell 7, Dempsey 5, Shadday 3, Shumate 4, Ratledge 8, Boyd 10, Johnson 13.
F.C. 2 7 2 6 — 17
Dar. 11 16 17 13 — 57
3-pointers: Fellowship Christian 2 (Paulson 1, Hardin 1), Darlington 3 (Brewster 1, Tunnell 1, Shadday 1); Free Throws: Fellowship Christian 3-6, Darlington 4-10; Records: Fellowship Christian 2-2, Darlington 3-0.