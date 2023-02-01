The old saying goes "if it isn't broke, don't fix it."
Just like they have done numerous times this season, the Darlington Tigers got off to a fast start to build a sizeable lead and never were in danger in a dominant 70-35 home victory over Trion to remain unbeaten in Region 7-A Division I.
The Tigers (20-3, 13-0) scored the game's first eight points, then led 15-2 and eventually built a 25-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They then opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run to erase any doubt before the teams even went to the locker room for halftime.
"That's always important for us to get off to a good start because it helps our guys on the court and off the court," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "Our bench culture is always something we talk about, and when our guys on the court start fast, our bench really feeds off that. We were able to make shots early and get some turnovers to build a good lead."
Darlington eventually led 45-14 at the half but put together one more big run to open the third quarter, starting with a 12-2 spurt to push the lead to 57-16 before many of the reserves took over to finish out that period and then the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute fourth quarter.
The Tigers displayed its roster depth again on Tuesday night with 11 different players reaching the scoring column. They were led by Szymon Paluch with 11 points, all coming in the first quarter. The senior knocked down three first-quarter 3-pointers.
Mackay Rush and Charlie Shaw each added 10 points for Darlington to give the team three in double figures. Brent Bell contributed six, and D'Marion Floyd, Joe Womack and Jack Bell each had six.
"We were really balanced tonight on both ends of the floor and all up and down our roster," said West. "That's what I've said all season that makes this team special is they don't care who scores or makes the plays...they just want to win. Our guys do things the right way, and they have really bought into that mindset."
Trion (11-9, 8-5) only had one player reach double figures in scoring with Josh Cornett having 15 points. Cayden Watson added eight, and Logan Stokes scored seven.
It was also a special night for the Darlington seniors as the group of five were honored prior to the game. Those players included Paluch, Shaw, Braden Bell, Quin McClarity and Antoine Rocket-McLaughlin.
"I'm really proud of our seniors," said West. "They have done a good job for us. They were freshmen when I got here, and they have really bought into the culture we wanted to develop. They are great kids and great leaders, and I'm really proud of them."
Darlington will be on the road on Friday to take on Armuchee at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the regular season as the Tigers look to finish off the region schedule undefeated.