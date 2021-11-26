Darlington’s special season came to an end on Friday night as they were defeated by another team in the midst of a special season themselves.
The Tigers, who had won 11 straight games after dropping their 2021 season opener back in August, ran up against a tremendously talented Trinity Christian team that put up some big offensive numbers and made things tough on Darlington with their big, physical defense to roll to a 56-7 victory in the Class A Private Elite Eight.
The host Lions (12-0) started a little slow by their standards this season as Darlington (11-2) competed hard in the first two quarters to hold Trinity Christian to just 14 points each in the first two quarters. But the Lions picked up the pace to seal the game with 21 third-quarter points.
Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said although things didn’t go the way his team wanted on Friday, he was still proud of the character his team showed.
“(Trinity Christian) is the No. 1 team in the state in Class A for a reason,” said Atha. “They have a lot of size and great players all over the field. They are big up front, have big linebackers and on the offensive side they have tremendous depth and some very good players. This is a team that lost in the state championship game last year and then got everyone back and added a few more players. So we knew it was going to be tough. But I’m most proud that our kids just kept competing. There wasn’t anyone hanging their heads or throwing their helmets...They just kept playing hard. That shows you what kind of character these kids have.”
The Lions scored on their first offensive play in the first quarter as running back Dominick Cosper took a lateral and went 86 yards to the end zone early in the first quarter. They added another score late in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Dallas to Joshua Dallas.
The second quarter featured a similar script as Cosper scored on a 10-yard run followed by a touchdown pass from Dallas to Dallas for 30 yards to send the teams to the locker room with Trinity Christian leading 28-0.
The third quarter is where the Lions really showed their quick-score, explosive ability as Javan Harris scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass from David Dallas on the first possession of the quarter.
Trinity Christian would later add a 45-yard fumble return score by Bryce Wilcox and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dallas to Dallas to close out the third with the Lions leading 49-0 to force the running clock in the fourth.
D’Marion Floyd scored the lone Darlington touchdown early in the fourth on a 39-yard touchdown run, but Trinity Christian added an exclamation point in the closing moments with a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown by Landon Clare.
Cosper finished with 158 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns, and David Dallas threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-21 passing. Joshua Dallas had four catches for 74 yards and three touchdowns.
Joshua Dallas also had an interception on defense, and Lane Werling and Aaron Gates each had fumble recoveries.
Floyd led the offensive totals for Darlington with 51 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. Caleb Thompson added 49 yards on the ground, and quarterback Patrick Shelley ran for 31 yards. Tommy Bethel added five catches.
Jack Goode had an interception for the Darlington defense.
The Lions will move on to the Class A Private Final Four where they will visit Eagles Landing Christian Academy next Friday.
For Darlington, the season ends, but Atha said it has been a great ride with this team and he looks forward to what is ahead for the Tigers next season.
“One loss doesn’t define our season,” said Atha. “It’s been a pleasure to be out here with these guys all year. What I’m going to miss most is just the enthusiasm they have to play the game and to practice and be around each other.
“We lose a lot of talent with this senior class that is going to be hard to replace, but we’re very excited about what we have coming back. We’ll go back to work and look at the things we need to do to get better and have another great season next year.”