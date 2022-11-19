In a game reminiscent of a classic heavyweight boxing match, the Darlington Tigers traded blows with Mount Pisgah Christian all night at Chris Hunter Stadium.
However, despite recording three quarterback sacks, three blocked kicks and two interceptions, Darlington saw the visiting Patriots storm back from an early 10-0 deficit to stun the undefeated and No. 6-ranked Tigers 26-20 in the second round of the Class A Division I state playoffs on Friday.
The defeat brought a sudden and unexpected end to the Tigers’ incredible season, as they finish 11-1 as the Region 7-A Division I champions. Mount Pisgah (9-3), runners-up in Region 6-A Division I, advances to the quarterfinals next week where they will visit No. 3 Irwin County.
By the end of the night, it was hard to tell what was more bitter – the cold temperatures or the suddenness of the loss.
"At the end of the day, Mount Pisgah stepped up and just made more plays when they had to," said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha in a subdued voice, as his players embraced each other on the field well after the game was over. "For the most part, I thought we did a good job, especially early, but we gave up some big plays to them and struggled to move the ball on offense. Credit to them – they are a good team and they came in here and fought hard. We gave ourselves a chance, but they just made a few more plays than we did."
Mount Pisgah head coach Ryan Livezey understood the magnitude of coming into the Tigers’ back yard and winning a playoff game at Darlington.
"At the half, we told our kids that we’ve been in tight games a lot this year, and we tend to play well in those tight games," he said. "The kids really believed in themselves. We knew this would be a very tough game, because Darlington is a great team. We were just fortunate to make some big plays when we had to."
Indeed, Friday’s game was marked by huge plays and momentum swings. On the opening drive of the game, Mount Pisgah senior quarterback Jack Cendoya – who totaled more than 3,600 yards and 44 touchdowns for the Patriots this season – got his team to midfield in three plays, but on first-and-10, he threw a pass over the middle that was deflected and picked off by Darlington’s D’Marion Floyd.
The Tigers then drove down to the Mount Pisgah 17-yard line before Ryland Scott booted a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Darlington continued to pressure Cendoya and the Patriots offense, forcing a three-and-out on the next series, and then forcing him into an off-balance throw on the Patriots’ third series that was intercepted by Bowden Owens. But Darlington couldn’t capitalize, missing a field goal, and held that slim 3-0 lead after one quarter.
The Tigers’ defense continued to battle the lethal Mount Pisgah offense, forcing punts on the next two possessions. Darlington finally reached the end zone with just under six minutes left in the second quarter, when quarterback Jack Good hit Braden Bell for a 36-yard touchdown pass, and Scott’s PAT made it 10-0.
But Mount Pisgah seized the momentum back, when Cendoya hit Makael Carter for a 70-yard touchdown pass on the next drive. The Tigers blocked the PAT, and it was a 10-6 game at halftime after both teams missed field goals late in the quarter.
Darlington came out in the second half and marched 60 yards in eight plays, getting a 23-yard field goal by Scott to take a 13-6 lead. The Tigers defense then forced a turnover on downs, and it looked like Darlington might add to the lead after advancing from its 24 to Mount Pisgah's 48.
However, the Patriots pounced on a fumble at midfield, and two plays later, Cendoya connected with Carter for a scoring pass again, this time from 29 yards out. The extra point tied the game 13-13.
Early in the fourth quarter, two big sacks by Darlington had the Patriots facing a third-and-33 from their own 38-yard line. However, Cendoya had a 24-yard run and pass completions of 21 and 12 yards to put his team deep inside Darlington territory. Cendoya then tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Garver, and the PAT put Mount Pisgah up 20-13.
Darlington rallied, and with a loud home crowd behind them, the Tigers marched 66 yards on their next drive, tying the game on Good’s nine-yard TD run and Scott’s extra point.
But it took Mount Pisgah just one play to shock the Darlington crowd into silence, when Cendoya connected yet again with Carter, this time hitting him in stride down the right sideline for a 62-yard TD and a 26-20 lead with just 3:05 left to play.
The Tigers reached their 44 yard line with 1:45 to go, but a fourth-and-eight pass fell incomplete. Mount Pisgah took a knee on four straight plays, giving the Tigers one last play with one second remaining in the game, but Darlington’s hook-and-ladder play eventually bounced out of bounds to end the emotionally-draining game.
"This loss will be hard to swallow, but we still had a really great year," Atha said of his Tigers. "When we step back, we’ll see that we won a lot of games against some really good competition. And this was a great game tonight. But I know it’s devastating to some of our kids, because of how much they invested and worked for this. But I’m really proud of this group. I love them, and I’ll really miss our seniors."
Cendoya started the game just 1-of-5 with two interceptions in the first quarter, but he finished the night in dominating fashion. He completed 18-of-32 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns on the night, and he added 43 yards rushing before the final kneel downs.
Carter hauled in eight passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler Hunnicutt had three catches for 41 yards.
For Darlington, tailback D’Marion Floyd had 28 carries for 116 yards, plus two pass breakups and an interception on defense. Good finished the night 9-of-14 for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Bell had four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.