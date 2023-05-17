BOGART -- After the run they have been on over the last several weeks, it was an unfamiliar feeling for the Darlington Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, losing to Prince Avenue Christian in Game 2 of their Class A Division I state semifinal series to see their impressive 2023 come to a sudden end.
The Tigers (24-14) suffered a 6-4 loss in Wednesday's Game 2 as the host Wolverines completed the two-game sweep following their 10-3 win in Game 1 in a weather-shortened contest on Tuesday.
The loss capped a memorable postseason run for Darlington, who had previously gone 6-0 over the first three rounds of the Class A Division I state playoffs, including knocking off two No. 1 seeds on the road to advance to the final four for the first time since 2015.
In Wednesday's contest, the Tigers actually dealt the first blow, going up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning as a run scored on an error and then Logan Floyd followed with a two-run homer.
But Prince Avenue Christian (33-3-1) rallied for a run in the second and two in the third to tie it back up at 3-3 and scored the eventual game-winning runs with two in the fourth. The Wolverines added an insurance run in the fifth, and Darlington continued to battle with a run in the bottom of that same inning but couldn't get any closer as the Tigers were unable to score in the sixth and the seventh.
Floyd led the offense in Game 3 for Darlington with his two-run homer, and Tommy Bethel added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Slade Clevenger and Ashton Albers each had a hit and scored a run with Albers recording a double.
Hill Shropshire took the loss on the mound for the Tigers after pitching all seven innings and getting out of multiple jams to keep his team in the game. All told the senior righty allowed six runs (five earned) on 12 hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Hayden Marshall got the win for Prince Avenue Christian after pitching six innings and allowing four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Judson Hartwell picked up the save after pitching a scoreless, hitless seventh and striking out three.
Several Wolverine batters contributed with Bailey Stockton finishing 3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI. Will Goff added two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, and Grant Guest had a double and scored a run. Luke Burnett hit a solo homer.
Other contributors included Ben Chatham with a pair of hits and an RBI, Hartwell and Andrew Gillespie with a hit and an RBI apiece and Daniel Bell with a hit and a run scored.
On Tuesday in Game 1 of the series, Prince Avenue Christian jumped on top early with three runs over the first two innings before Darlington fought back even with a three-run top of the third.
The momentum was short-lived for the visitors as the Wolverines got a two-run homer from Guest to go back in front 5-3. After that Prince Avenue Christian blew the game open with a five-run fourth, and then the lightning and rain came, which forced the teams to call Game 1 and move Game 2 and a potential Game 3 to Wednesday.
Prince Avenue Christian had eight of the nine batters in the Game 1 lineup record at least one hit with Goff going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Burnett and Gillespie each added a double and an RBI, and Stockton and Hartwell both had two hits and two runs scored. Bell contributed a hit and two RBIs.
Mason Banks got the win for the Wolverines by pitching four innings and allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Trey Taylor came on to pitch two scoreless innings of relief and didn't allow a hit while striking out two and walking one.
Clevenger, Floyd and Shirey each had a hit and an RBI for Darlington. Shropshire had the only other hit, and Bethel and Albers each drew a walk and scored a run.
Floyd took the loss on the mound after pitching four innings and allowing 10 runs on 12 hits with five strikeouts. Josh Butler pitched one scoreless, hitless inning of relief.
While the season ends for Darlington, Prince Avenue Christian advances to the Class A Division I championship series to take on Irwin County. The series will begin on Monday with a doubleheader at Georgia Southern University, and Game 3 would be played on Tuesday if necessary.