Darlington's firepower offensively has been on full display in its last few games with Tuesday's region contest being no different.
The Tigers had 11 separate players score, hit 15 3-pointers combined spread among eight different players and put up two quarters of 30 or more points in a dominant 87-19 home victory over Armuchee.
Darlington (13-2, 7-0 7-A Division I), which has now scored at least 70 in each of its last four games and put up 100 last Friday vs. Dade County, got off to an incredible start once again on Tuesday, scoring the game's first 13 points and leading 30-5 after one full quarter en route to another impressive overall effort.
"I thought we came out and competed from the tip," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "We're sharing the ball really well right now. We had multiple guys in double figures, we made 15 3s, eight different guys hit a 3...right now we're playing really good team basketball and attacking downhill. It still starts with our defense though. Our guys do a good job of talking and communicating defensively, and that leads to a lot of offensive opportunities.
"I don't want to take anything away from our guys. This success is all based on what they are doing and how hard they work. It's easy to coach a team that is so unselfish and doesn't care who gets the points as long as we win. That attitude shows by how well we are sharing the ball and giving ourselves good looks. And when we get those good looks, we're knocking them down."
The momentum carried over into the second quarter when Darlington opened the period on an 11-0 run to go up 41-5, and after Armuchee hit a 3, the Tigers went on another 13-0 run to push the advantage to 54-8.
Eventually Darlington went into the locker room at the half with a 63-10 lead after posting quarters of 30 and 33 to start the game. Both quarters in the second half were shortened to six minutes due to mercy rule of a 30-plus point lead.
The Tigers' reserves played for the majority of the third and fourth quarters and fared quite well themselves, outscoring Armuchee 13-5 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth.
Trustin Mercer was the top scorer for Darlington with a game-high 15 points, including knocking down three 3s. Jack Bell added 12 points, and D'Marion Floyd scored 10.
Szymon Paluch and Joe Womack each contributed nine points for the Tigers with Womack draining three 3s. Braden Bell scored eight, and Mackay Rush chipped in with seven.
Darlington also went 14-of-16 from the free throw line in the win.
No player reached double figures in scoring for Armuchee (2-11, 2-5). Cole Proffitt had the top total with seven points, all coming in the second half. Jordan Joyce added five.
The Tigers were on the road on Thursday for a tough non-region test at Calhoun starting at 6 p.m. They will return to region play on Friday when they visit Dalton Academy at 7:30 p.m.
"At the end of the day we are going out there with the ultimate goal in mind which is to finish as the top seed and put ourselves in the best spot to win a region title," said West. "We've got to approach each game the same way and attack each opponent no matter who it is we're playing on a certain night."