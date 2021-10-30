Any football coach will tell you that when you combine enthusiasm and effort, you are likely to get good results – especially if you have a talented team.
The Darlington Tigers certainly have the talent, and they combined that with enthusiasm and effort on Friday night in a dominating 43-14 win over the Walker Wolverines at Chris Hunter Stadium to clinch the Region 7-A Private championship.
After ten straight weeks of games, the Tigers (9-1 overall, 4-0 in the region) will enjoy a much-needed open date next week before the Class A state playoffs begin on Nov. 5.
“As a coach, you can usually get a feeling pre-game as to whether your kids are ready,” said Darlington coach Tommy Atha, who is taking his squad to the playoffs for the 18th time in his 20-year stint and for the 15th consecutive year. “And I could tell that our team was really ready to play tonight. My biggest fear coming into the game was that we might be looking down the road, but I was proud of how we took care of business, especially in that first half.
“Walker has played a lot of teams really competitively in the first half of games this year,” he added. “So I was excited to see us distance ourselves early and see our kids play so hard tonight.”
Indeed, the Tigers celebrated senior night by rampaging to a 29-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, leaving no doubt as to the final outcome, and forcing a very thin Walker team to play catch-up from the early minutes.
The Wolverines, under first-year head coach Gary Nelson, fell to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Despite a constant rain for most of the night, Darlington looked crisp in all three phases of the game. After both teams went 3-and-out on their first possessions, Walker took over at its own 34 yard line on its second drive. Darlington’s Trintin Mercer then made the first big play of the night, picking off Wolverines quarterback Harrison McClure on the first play and returning it 21 yards to the 19 yard line. Two plays later, tailback Caleb Thompson sprinted into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown, and Ryland Scott’s PAT made it 7-0.
The Tigers defense forced another 3-and-out, and after a 20-yard punt return by Talan Shirey to the Darlington 47 yard line, quarterback Patrick Shelley took off for a 45-yard run to the Walker 8 yard line.
He then connected with Joel Lowenberg for an 8-yard scoring strike, and the 2-point conversion run by Bowden Owens put the Tigers up 15-0.
Inside of a minute left in the first quarter, Darlington took over at its own 27 yard line, and on second-and-ten, Thompson broke free and sprinted 73 yards for his second touchdown of the night. Scott’s kick gave the Tigers a 22-0 advantage.
To cap off a dominant opening frame, Shelley then intercepted McClure’s first pass on the next Walker possession, and he weaved his way through traffic for a 38-yard touchdown return. The Scott kick gave Darlington a commanding 29-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Shirey took a punt 72 yards to the end zone, and the Scott PAT made it 36-0, which was the score at the halftime break. Playing with a running clock as the third quarter started, the Tigers went on a 63-yard scoring drive that ended with a 5-yard TD pass from Shelley to Sam Mumpower to make it 43-0.
The Wolverines only scores came late in the fourth quarter, when running back Austin Westbrook had touchdown runs of 13 and 12 yards. Westbrook led all rushers in the game with 144 yards and two TDs on 24 carries.
Thompson had 92 yards rushing to lead Darlington, while Shelley added 39 yards rushing and 73 yards passing. Overall, the Tigers outgained Walker 219-182.
Now, Darlington will try to rest and heal up some injuries in the off week before opening the playoffs in two weeks.
“We’ve lost some really good players to injuries this year, and we hope to get some of them back by playoff time,” Atha said. “But all of our kids who have played this year have stepped up to the challenge. I love these guys, and I feed off of their excitement. We’ve got some enthusiasm going into the playoffs, and we’re hungry and want to make some noise when we get there.”
Atha said he was not sure which opponent his team would face from Region 5-A, but he was glad to have an open date after 10 very difficult weeks of games.
“We are thankful to be in this position, to be region champions and to have an off week now to get healthy and polish up a few things,” he said. “It’s always exciting to prepare for the playoffs.”