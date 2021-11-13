You could use several adjectives to describe the Darlington Tigers going into Saturday’s state playoff opener -- Rested. Hungry. Focused.
You can add another term to describe the Tigers after their 42-17 win over the visiting Hebron Christian Academy Lions...dominant.
Darlington used several big plays on both offense and defense to seize control early and win its Class A Private First Round matchup in comfortable fashion at Chris Hunter Stadium.
“I’ll be honest with you, I thought coming in to this one that it would be a dogfight,” said Darlington coach Tommy Atha, whose Tigers are now 10-1 on the year. “Hebron runs a split-back veer offense, and there is no way you can replicate what they do in practice. With the speed and the angles you need to stop that, it’s just hard to prepare for. You have to be disciplined and physical and play strong assignment football, and we did that tonight.”
On offense, the Tigers got big plays all night long to build an early 21-3 lead and then never looked back.
“I thought the energy level was there for us from the start, and that was good to see,” Atha said. “We definitely made some mistakes, but we’ve got some explosive playmakers who can change a game quickly, and we made some big plays tonight that put us in a good spot.”
Hebron Christian (4-7), the No. 4 seed from Region 5-A Private, actually had Darlington on its heels early. The Lions opened the game with a squib kick that caught the Tigers off-guard, and Hebron recovered the loose ball at the Darlington 30. Six plays later, Nils Cole booted a 31-yard field goal to give the Lions an early 3-0 lead.
However, the Tigers took their first drive of the game 57 yards in nine plays, culminating with a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Shelley to running back Caleb Thompson. Ryland Scott’s PAT made it 7-3 with 4:58 left in the first quarter, and it was also the last time the Tigers had to come from behind.
Hebron fumbled on the first play of its next drive, and the Tigers recovered at the 35 yard line. Three plays later, Thompson sprinted into the end zone from 15 yards out, and the extra point gave Darlington a 14-3 lead.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers capped off a 58-yard scoring drive with an electrifying 51-yard touchdown run by Thompson, and the PAT put them firmly in control, 21-3, with 8:52 left in the half.
The Tigers defense then made a huge stand, stuffing Hebron on a fourth-down play from the Darlington 8. Three plays later, Shelley all but sealed the win with an 87-yard touchdown sprint that put the Tigers up 28-3.
Lions quarterback Jack Luttrell hit Gavin Hall for a 30-yard TD pass right before the half to make it 28-10 at the break, but that’s as close as Hebron would get the rest of the night.
Thompson capped off his big night with a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to build the lead to 35-10, and Alan Cordero punched in a one-yard touchdown dive with 2:03 left in the quarter to make it 42-10.
Hebron’s last score of the night came on a five-yard TD run by Ashton Smith late in the fourth quarter when both teams’ reserves were on the field.
Thompson finished with 131 yards on 10 carries, plus the 23-yard TD reception. Shelley had 99 yards rushing and another 64 yards through the air.
For the Darlington defense, three was the magic number — the Tigers collected three sacks, forced three Hebron turnovers, and stopped the Lions on three fourth-down attempts.
After the game, Atha was excited to see how his team produced a dominating effort to open the postseason.
“Playoff football is just different,” he said with a smile. “This is a special time of year, and it was great to see our team come out and play well.”
The Tigers will face Tattnall Square Academy next Friday in the second round after they defeated Savannah 28-21 in the first round on Saturday night.