Making its first elite-eight appearance since 2015, Darlington wasn't just satisfied to be there on Wednesday during its Class A Division I quarterfinal matchup at Heard County.
The Tigers wanted more. And that's exactly what they got.
Behind a dominant outing on the mound and late offense in Game 1 and an early offensive outburst in Game 2, Darlington punched its ticket to the final four by sweeping Heard County thanks to 4-1 and 11-6 wins on Wednesday.
Darlington (24-12) leaned on starter Logan Floyd in Game 1, and the Carson-Newman signee delivered with a complete-game effort to earn the win. In all he pitched seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
The Tigers fell behind 1-0 in the opener after Heard County (16-15) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second but fought right back to tie it up with a run of their own in the top of the third.
That's the way the score stayed until the sixth when Darlington loaded the bases and Hill Shropshire drove home the go-ahead run with a sac fly. Briant Powell followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
Floyd provided even more insurance with an RBI triple in the seventh before shutting getting out of a jam with two Braves' runners on in the bottom half of the inning to finish off his stellar start on the mound.
"Hard fought game. Floyd had a Herculean effort on the mound, keeping them at one run through five innings when they scored in the second and getting out of a huge jam in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run at the plate," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Their pitcher did a great job mixing up his pitches, but our guys stayed patient being able to tie the game then manufacture two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to give Logan some insurance. A very hard-fought and strenuous game."
Floyd's triple and RBI and Tommy Bethel's 3-for-4 effort with a double and an RBI led the charge at the plate in Game 1. Shropshire and Powell each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece, and Talan Shirey had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with a run scored. Ashton Albers added a double and scored a run.
The bats didn't take long to get going in Game 2 for Darlington as the Tigers scored five runs in the first inning with Bagley Larry driving in two with a single.
The Tigers blew it open in the second as Albers connected for a grand slam with two outs to make it 9-0. Albers finished with five RBIs total in the Game 2 win.
Darlington eventually led 11-3 going to the seventh when Heard County had one final rally to score three in the inning before ultimately coming up short.
Shropshire went the distance on the mound to earn the win for Darlington by pitching seven innings and allowing six runs (three earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
"It was awesome to see our bats come out hot in the first three innings with huge hits with men in scoring position," said Matt Larry. "Big hit in the first by Bagley, and Albers' two-out grand slam in the bottom of the second. It was nice to see our offense score early giving Hill some breathing room. He competed the entire game getting us out of several self-inflicted jams. Hats off to Heard County for never quitting despite being down by nine at one point. Super proud of our guys' effort and not backing down."
Bagley Larry finished with two hits to go with his two RBIs, and Albers, Floyd and Bethel each had two hits as well. Floyd scored three runs. Powell added a hit and two RBIs, and Slade Clevenger, Shirey and Shropshire had a hit and scored a run apiece.
Darlington will now wait and see where it will be headed next to continue its memorable postseason run in the Class A Division I semifinals. The Tigers will visit either Prince Avenue Christian or Metter who split the first two games of their playoff series on Wednesday and were set to play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.
Either way, Matt Larry said he couldn't be more proud of the way his team has come together and played its best baseball at the right time over the last few weeks.
"Huge opportunity to make it to the final four, and these guys definitely deserve the recognition," said Matt Larry. "We are honored to represent Darlington and the Rome and Floyd County community."
Darlington last made the state semifinals in 2015 when it finished as state runner-up.