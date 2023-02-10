Darlington School retired Tyshawn Good's basketball jersey during a ceremony prior to the Purple & White Scrimmage on Jan. 28.
A 2009 Darlington graduate, Good has held the records for most points scored in a game and most points scored in a career for more than 15 years.
Good's love for basketball began at an early age. He started playing at the age of 5 and was competing on a team by the age of 11. His father introduced he and his brothers to the game, and he was inspired by professional basketball greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury growing up. His dream was always to play collegiate basketball and go on to the NBA.
When the time came to choose a high school, Good knew he wanted to attend a boarding school like his two older brothers did.
"I decided to come to Darlington for a better education and to put myself in the best position possible to get an athletic scholarship to college," said Good. "Sean Atkins, who I met through the Boys Club of New York, told me about a great school in Rome, Ga. He told me I would be a great addition to the school basketball team."
At Darlington, Good played basketball under legendary coach Jim Van Es. He excelled on the team. Good was named to the Rome News-Tribune's All-Area basketball team and was named first-team on the All-State basketball team his junior and senior years. He also led the state in scoring both of those years. In a 2008 article, Van Es shared his thoughts on Good.
"I have coached basketball for 41 years, and Tyshawn ranks at the top of the best I have ever coached," Van Es said.
Van Es made a profound impact on Good's life as a four-year boarding student, as well as his career as a basketball player.
"Coach Van Es was like a father figure for me here during my high school career. On the court he would push me to get better everyday, challenged me to lead by example, and put me in the best position possible to lead the state in scoring both my junior and senior year and to be an All-State athlete both years," said Good. "He helped me discover something within myself that I couldn’t see. His basketball knowledge, passion for the game and motivational speaking before games was key to our team success for winning four consecutive conference titles. He also made sure to oversee my academic progress every year."
After Darlington, Good attended Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C., where he continued to be an accomplished basketball player. His senior year in college, he was the national leading scorer for NCAA Divisions I, II and III with an average of 27 points per game.
Good was named a Division II First-Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Daktronics. He was also named the 2013 Southeast Region Player of the Year and was chosen to play in the NABC Reese's Division II All-Star game. He broke Belmont Abbey's record for points scored in a season with 864 points, breaking a 54-year-old record. He finished his collegiate career as the fifth all-time leading scorer with 2,015 points scored.
He graduated from Belmont Abbey College with a degree in sports management with a minor in business. He went on to play professional basketball in both Germany and Colombia for a period of time after college.
Good currently lives in Freeport, N.Y., with his wife Saralee and works as an agent aspirant for State Farm.