In the opening round of the Region 7-A Private Tournament, it was the host Darlington Tigers that overcame a slow start to down the visiting Mount Paran Christian Eagles, 57-41, and clinch a state tournament berth in the process.
Darlington (20-6) came out sluggish in the first quarter, which gave the Eagles an opportunity to jump on them early. Mount Paran Christian used a 9-0 run late in the first to take a 14-11 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Tigers were able to pick up the intensity on both ends of the floor. The full-court press was giving the Eagles offense all kinds of trouble, which led to easy buckets for the Tigers. Darlington was able to outscore Mount Paran Christian 18-11 in the quarter to give them a 29-25 lead heading into the half.
Mount Paran Christian (4-20) was able to hang around with Darlington for most of the third quarter. The Tigers had trouble making shots early in the third but were able to finish out the quarter strong to lead 44-36.
The fourth quarter was all Tigers. The pressure put on by the Darlington defense made things tough for Mount Paran Christian to get back into the game. Darlington was able to keep the intensity throughout the fourth, along with making some big time free throws, to close it out by a final of, 57-41.
Darlington head coach Nathan West said he was happy with the performance after a slow start from the Tigers.
“The region tournament makes the pressure on everyone go up," said West. "I believe we just came out a little tense early on but happy that we were able to get back on track and get the win.”
West said he also knows the job is far from finished in this region tournament.
“We have our work cut out for us going into our next matchup," said West. "I hope that we can use this win as a momentum builder for that game and use the confidence we gained tonight to come out with another victory.”
Darlington was led on Tuesday by D’Marion Floyd who had a game-high 20. Patrick Shelley added 12 points and eight rebounds, and DJ Johnson and Szymon Paluch were also in double figures in scoring with 11 points apiece.
Mount Paran Christian's leading scorer was Bradley Kemp who finished with 19.
With a state tournament berth now in their back pocket, Darlington will travel up the road to Christian Heritage on Thursday at 6 p.m. where they will face the No. 2 seed North Cobb Christian in the region semifinals.