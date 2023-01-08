Usually in the fourth quarter of a blowout, the crowd is somewhat out of it and even heading for the exits a lot of times.
That certainly wasn't the case on Friday night as the Darlington Tigers accomplished a rare feat in high school basketball, a 100-point effort in a dominant 100-36 region victory on their home court vs. Dade County.
With the game well in hand coming down the stretch, the crowd remained on the edge of its seat at Van Es Arena as the Tigers continued their assault on the scoreboard with the reserves scoring at just as high a pace as the starters did earlier in the contest. There were loud reactions to every shot taken by Darlington in the closing moments but none bigger than the roar that occurred after the Tigers' Will Land drained a 3-pointer with a little more than a minute to play to push his team's point total to exactly 100.
"It was just a fun night for everyone on our team and our fans," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "Our guys played really hard on defense from the start...they were flying around, and as I've said before, our defense feeds into our offense. We really shared the basketball tonight too. We had double-digit assists which is something we always want to do, and our guys were just playing together out there. This team does a good job of not caring who scores the points. They just want to win. We made a lot of shots tonight, and every one of our guys fed off their teammates' and the crowd's energy. It was a domino effect...we played good defense, we made shots, we were excited for each other and that led to a really big night."
Darlington (11-2, 5-0 7-A Division I) asserted itself early, using its full-court pressure defense and fast-paced offense to jump out to an 11-0 lead in the first couple minutes of the game. After Dade County (3-8, 2-3) scored its first point of the game, the Tigers then finished the opening quarter on a 19-0 run to lead 30-1 at the end of the period.
While the Wolverines scored a few more points in the second quarter, Darlington's lead continued to grow as the home team outscored the visitors 29-13 in the period to take a 59-14 lead to the locker room at the half.
The Tigers' starters played just a few minutes in the third quarter, but even after the reserves took over for good, the momentum didn't stop in the slightest. Darlington put up its second 30-point quarter of the game, outscoring Dade County 30-14 in the third to take an 89-28 lead to the fourth and force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute fourth quarter.
That set up the race to 100 in the final six minutes as Land's final shot followed teammates Brent Bell and Trustin Mercer's converted field goals and Antoine Rocket-McLaughlin's free throw to add up to triple digits for the team.
"It's always good to get those younger guys in and get some game experience," said West. "You've got to always be ready when you are called upon because you never know when your team is going to need you. They picked up right where our veteran guys left off tonight. Brent Bell and Trustin gave us a big spark off the bench. Will Land, Jake Trebus, Rocket and several others made an impact too. You can't simulate game-like situations like that in practice so for them to get in there and get that game experience is really big."
Brent Bell shared the scoring lead for Darlington with Jack Bell as each scored 20 points and each knocked down four 3-pointers. The Tigers hit 15 shots from beyond the arc as a team.
Mercer was next up with 14 points off the bench for Darlington, and D'Marion Floyd added 13, all coming in the first half. A total of 11 different players scored in the rout. Szymon Paluch and Mackay Rush contributed seven points apiece.
No Dade County player reached double figures as Brody Cooper and Ben Williams shared the scoring lead with eight points apiece. Jace Anderson added seven.
Darlington is back at home on Tuesday for another region matchup against Armuchee starting at 7:30 p.m. Despite the win and remaining unbeaten in region play, West said his team will continue to approach every game with the same hunger and attitude.
"We've got to have a certain mindset. We know that," said West. "We have a target on our back every night so we've got to approach it the right way. We're going to come out to compete every night no matter who it is against."
In the Darlington-Dade County girls game earlier on Friday:
Darlington 42, Dade County 31
The Lady Tigers didn't have their best offensive night of the season, but their defense picked up the slack to lead the way to a region victory.
Darlington (12-3, 5-0 7-A Division I) got off to a slow start on the offensive end but battled to a 6-4 lead after one quarter. After trailing 16-14 late in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers finished the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 20-16 lead in to the break.
After Dade County (3-10, 2-3) cut the deficit to two at 21-19 early in the third quarter, Darlington pushed the advantage back to 28-19 with a quick 7-0 spurt. The Lady Tigers eventually led 30-24 after three quarter, and an 8-0 run to open the fourth helped put the game away as the lead was extended to 38-24.
"That run to start the fourth quarter was big because our girls saw some shots go in finally and it gave us a little boost that we needed to be able to keep a decent lead and hold on for the win," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "We had a slow start offensively tonight, but our defense came through for us. I couldn't be more proud of our defensive effort. We were just cold shooting the ball tonight I guess, but our defense pulled us through. We really got after it defensively. That's the philosophy we stress to our girls is to play hard on defense no matter what happens on offense."
JyJy Johnson was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers with 10 points. Emma Hunt added eight, including two 3s and five points in the fourth quarter. Caroline Jordan and Sophi Shumate each scored six.
Dade County's Ali Thompson scored a game-high 13 point, including knocking down three 3s. Andi Norwood added six points, and Brooklyn Konrad scored five.
Darlington is back home on Tuesday for another crucial region contest against Armuchee starting at 6 p.m.