When a team doesn't have its best overall shooting performance and still wins by close to 30 points, that's probably a pretty good team.
Darlington struggled a bit in the first half as its usual allotment of quality shots didn't fall with the same regularity but was still able to build a solid lead before the offensive dam broke in a huge third quarter to help the home team to a 63-25 victory over Pepperell to remain unbeaten in region play.
The Tigers (16-2, 9-0 7-A Division I) jumped out to a quick lead with a 13-0 run to open the first quarter before its offense stalled a bit with some of that due to Pepperell's defensive effort and intensity. The Dragons (6-10, 2-7) battled back to within eight at 15-7 after the opening period.
Darlington then once again put a nice run together to start the second quarter with 11 straight points to push the lead back to 19 at 26-7 before being limited to just four more points in the closing minutes of the period. The Tigers' defense did its job, however, to hold Pepperell to a slow offensive quarter itself to send the teams to the locker room at the break with a 30-12 score.
Some of the offensive woes for Darlington ended in the third quarter as shots started to fall more frequently, setting the tone for a huge period in which the Tigers outscored Pepperell 25-2 to completely take control of the game and lead 55-14 going to the fourth to force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute final period.
"We started to make some shots and got some turnovers with our press (in that third quarter)," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "We always talk about getting a 'score, stop, score,' and we were able to do that a few times. Getting out on runs like that is really important for us. I think our energy was better in the second half. Our bench was better.
"You never know how the ball is going to bounce on a certain night so you have to have that same mindset of attacking and staying locked in no matter what happens. We've got a bunch of guys that believe in that same mindset."
With the reserves in for most of the fourth quarter, the two teams continued to battle as Pepperell outscored its hosts 11-8 in the final period to finish the game on a bit of a positive note.
D'Marion Floyd was the top scorer in the contest with 19 points for Darlington. He was responsible for 14 of the team's first-half total as the junior guard was able to get to the rim and finish to offset some of his team's misses from outside.
Joe Womack added 16 for the Tigers, including hitting four 3-pointers, three of those coming in the second half. Jack Bell was the third player in double figures with 15, including nine in the third quarter. Szymon Paluch contributed nine points.
No scorer reached double figures for Pepperell as its top total came from Kendyl Brewster with six points. Alex Rhoades, Landon Lockwood and Eliot Goggans each scored four.
The victory keeps Darlington comfortable atop the Region 7-A Division I standings and makes it eight straight wins and 15 of its last 16. Still, West said it is no time for his bunch to relax.
"We understand that we're competing every night with a target on our back," said West. "No matter who it is or what the final score is, we're trying to show improvement each and every game. That's the kind of attitude our kids have because they know they are playing for that name on the front of their jersey. We just want to do what we do and keep getting better."
The Tigers will make the short trip to Coosa on Friday for another region contest starting at 7:30 p.m. Pepperell returns home Friday to host Armuchee for a region matchup at 7:30 p.m.