Solid defense, timely shooting and a big fourth quarter carried the day for Darlington on Tuesday night as the Tigers held off a pesky Chattooga squad to grab a 55-40 region victory at Van Es Arena.
Although Darlington held the lead throughout the game, the Indians kept cutting into the deficit, threatening to possibly tie or even take the lead. In fact, the Indians ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Damien Smith to cut the Tigers’ lead to 36-30.
In the huddle before the start of the fourth, Darlington head coach Nathan West didn’t have any particular words of wisdom for his team, but he did have some key talking points for his crew.
“There was no special message. I thought we weren’t playing very good, and I thought we had to pick it up. I told them that I just needed five guys that are going to go out there and do things the right way. Five guys that are going to go out there and fly all over the floor and do what they are supposed to do,” he said. “I think that’s what we did. Our guys went back out, accepted the challenge, made some shots down the stretch, got some key stops and had a good fourth quarter.”
Darlington guard Szymon Paluch got the fourth quarter going strong hitting a basket and converting a free throw on the foul and then scoring another basket, upping Darlington’s lead to 41-30.
When Chattooga cut the deficit to 44-35 two minutes later, Paluch answered with another basket and when Smith hit a 3-pointer for the Indians, Darlington’s Asa Shepard answered with a trey of his own, giving Darlington a 49-38 lead with less than three minutes remaining.
The Tigers defense held tight, Paluch score two more late baskets and Darlington grabbed the 55-40 region victory over second-place Chattooga.
While the Indians threatened, Darlington refused to let them tie or take the lead, something West said comes from his team’s DNA.
“I think that comes from our senior leadership. We have some guys that are experienced, and we have some guys that are just kind of resilient. They’re not going to buckle under the pressure,” West said. “We’ve been putting ourselves into these situations, and it shouldn’t come down to that. However, we’ve stepped up, and that is refreshing.”
Paluch led all scorers in the contest with 20 points. Braden Bell added eight points as did Shepard. Damien Smith led Chattooga with 18 points, while Trey Smith added 13.
The loss drops Chattooga to 13-8 overall and 8-3 in the region. The Indians will host Coosa on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers move to 18-3 overall and 11-0 in region play and travel to play at Dade County on Friday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s nice to be undefeated in the region, but we don’t really think about it too much. We just take one game at a time,” West said. “We’ve still got a lot of season ahead of us. Now we just enjoy the win tonight, get ready to go to practice tomorrow and try to get a little bit better.”