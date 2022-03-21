Both Darlington and Model traveled to Calhoun on Saturday to compete in the Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High, and each of the teams had some solid individual performances in the competitive meet that featured 14 total teams.
The Darlington boys finished second in the team standings with 94.5 points behind first-place Calhoun (139). Model's boys came in eighth with 40.5 points.
Leading the Tigers was their 4x800 meter relay team that finished first with a time of 8:32.15. Second-place finishes for Darlington came from Ryan Glass in the 800 meter with a time of 2:06.52 and the 4x400 meter relay team with a time of 3:39.53, and third-place efforts came from Eli Thompson in the 200 meter dash (23.28) and long jump (19-09.5), Grant Cross in the 3200 meter (10:51.68) and the 4x200 meter relay team (1:34.89).
The Darlington boys had six other top-five finishes.
For the Model boys, Daniel Jolly had a the top finish of the day as he took first in the 100 meter dash with an 11.19. Zach Mickler finished second in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:36.58 and third in the 800 meter with a time of 2:07.44, and the Devils had two other top-five finishes.
On the girls side, Darlington tallied 38 team points to come in seventh in the standings, and Model scored 24 to come in 12th.
The Lady Tigers were led by a pair of first-place finishes by Kate Scott as she won both the 1600 meter (5:47.19) and the 3200 meter (13:08.29). Darlington had two other top-five finishes.
The Lady Devils had a pair of runner-up finishes individually as Sydney Sutton placed second in the 400 meter with a time of 1:02.06 and Jessie Schroeder took second in the 1600 meter with a 5:53.27. Model had one other top-five finish.
Darlington will host Pepperell and Armuchee for their next meet on Thursday at 4 p.m., and Model will travel to Gordon Central again on Thursday for a meet starting at 4 p.m.