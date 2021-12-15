The Darlington Tigers overcame a lot of obstacles — including a late tip-off time, players exhausted from final exam week and a red-hot Coosa shooting guard — and found a way to notch a big win in the first round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night, putting away a tough Coosa team 67-50 at Armuchee High School.
With the win, the Tigers stayed perfect at 5-0 on the year and advanced to a second-round matchup against the Armuchee Indians tonight at 8:30 p.m.
“This was the end of a long day,” said Darlington coach Nathan West after emerging from the victorious Tigers locker room shortly before 11 p.m. “Our kids have finals this week, so they’ve had a lot of studying to do, and we didn’t start our game until almost 9:15 tonight, so things like that can be a big challenge. But our players really stepped up and did a good job of playing unselfishly, playing well together, and playing our style.”
West said a key for his teams has always been an aggressive, opportunistic style of play.
“I guess you could say that it’s our brand — using our depth, playing multiple guys, and always trying to play extremely hard for 94 feet for 32 minutes every game,” he said. “We feel like if we can make opponents play our style and take quick shots, that can play into our hands a little bit and we can take advantage of that.”
Darlington led just 16-11 after the first quarter, but over the final five minutes of the second quarter, the Tigers went on a 14-0 run to build the lead to 37-16 by halftime.
The third-quarter lead grew to as many as 23 points, 46-23, before Coosa’s Joseph Richardson suddenly caught fire. The junior guard ripped off ten unanswered points by himself to get the Eagles (3-2) back to within striking distance. A lay-up by DJ Fleetwood cut the gap to 48-35 at the end of the third quarter, and the Tigers lead shrunk to 50-40 with just over five minutes left in the game, but back-to-back 3-point shots by Darlington’s Asa Shepard built the margin back to 16 points and the Tigers were not threatened the rest of the way.
After Richardson’s 3-pointer with 4:21 remaining, Coosa went cold offensively and only hit one field goal and two free throws the rest of the night.
Darlington’s Patrick Shelley led all scorers with 26 points on the night, while Shepard added 12 and Szymon Paluch chipped in 10.
Richardson dominated the scoresheet for the Eagles, pouring in 25 points including five 3-pointers, but he was the only Coosa player in double figures. Landon Tate was the next highest scorer for the Eagles with eight.
In the consolation bracket, Coosa will now face the Unity Christian Lions Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Unity Christian lost their opening-round game 49-47 to Armuchee.