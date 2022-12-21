In big games, in tight spots, in moments where the stakes are high, coaches love to have a team that's been through fire. Thankfully for Darlington head coach Nathan West, his team has been, and it showed on Tuesday night in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship game at The Cage Center.
Facing a team with plenty of big-game experience of its own in Model, the Tigers came up with some crucial defensive stops, buckets and free throws in the fourth quarter to outlast the Devils in a back-and-forth game to secure a 67-59 win and the team's second straight Gold Ball trophy in a rematch of last year's finals.
Darlington (8-1) held a 34-31 halftime lead that set up a third quarter in which both sides continued to answer its opponent as there were four ties and neither ever held a lead of more than five points. Eventually the Tigers took a 50-47 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Darlington opened the final period with a 3-pointer from Braden Bell, one of his two in the fourth and four in the game, and that was quickly followed by a free throw from Jack Bell to push the lead to 54-47. Model (6-3) battled right back though with a bucket from Jakenes Heard and a 3 from Stevie Dallas to get the deficit back to two.
Braden Bell, a senior, once again stepped up and knocked down a 3 to give the Tigers a little breathing room. From there, they were able to keep Model at arm's length on the scoreboard thanks in large part to the play of tournament MVP D'Marion Floyd's two driving baskets and two free throws down the stretch.
"I think it says a lot about our group being resilient and being able make plays in big moments," said West, who has led the Tigers' program to back-to-back Christmas Tournament titles for the first time since 2005 and 2006. "We did a good job of keeping our poise and not pressing too much in a tight game. That's what we expect to see from our group with a lot of veterans and the kind of experience they have. We know it's a game of runs, and when (Model) would make a run, our guys didn't panic, just kept playing and good things happened."
Floyd finished with a game-high 21 points to cap an impressive three-game tournament run to garner MVP honors. He scored 11 in the first half to help the Tigers battle back from a deficit as big as seven at 23-16 to rally in front for the 34-31 halftime lead. The junior continued to assert himself in the second half with four in the third quarter and six in the fourth.
"It feels good to be able to come through for my team," said Floyd. "We came in ready for this tournament because we knew it was going to be tough, but we wanted to go back-to-back. We just kept fighting and never got down no matter what happened in the games, and we accomplished that goal of going back-to-back. It really shows how much work I've put in and how much work we've put in as a team. We've had the same guys together for the past few years. That helps us play like a true team."
Braden Bell added 13 points, including his four 3s, and Szymon Paluch contributed 11 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Braden Bell and Paluch joined MVP Floyd as All-Tournament Team selections.
Mackay Rush scored nine for Darlington on three big second-quarter 3s, and Jack Bell chipped in with seven points.
Model was led by the Heard brothers duo as big man Jeremias Heard scored 18 points as he was tough to handle in the paint all night before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Jakenes Heard scored 16 points. The pair that were also picked to the All-Tournament Team combined to score 19 of the Devils' 29 second-half points.
Jayden Hames and Stevie Dallas also had solid nights for Model with nine points apiece, and Chase Allen scored seven.
West said his team knew what was on the line coming into the tournament and were able to seize the moment to make more history for the Tigers' program.
"It's been a long time since Darlington went back-to-back at the Christmas Tournament," said West. "I told our guys before our first game in the tournament that this thing is bigger than us. This is a big deal for the Rome community and our Darlington community. We've got a special group of young men that just accomplished something special for our program. But now we're just getting started with this season. We've still got a long way to go and a lot more to do, but this kind of experience will only help us the second half of this season because it is really like a state-playoff atmosphere."
Darlington will next play on Dec. 27 in the Marlin Classic at Arnold High School in Panama City, Fla.
Model will host the Big Blue Classic starting on Dec. 28 as the Devils take on Heritage in their opening matchup starting at 3:30 p.m.
Joining the Darlington and Model selections on the All-Tournament Team were Coosa's Joseph Richardson, Pepperell's DJ Rogers, Woodland's Brelace Williams, Chattooga's Trey Smith and Rome's Cameron Keith.