The Darlington Tigers are the only remaining hope in the GHSA playoffs among the teams within Floyd County, and they have a tough second-round assignment to try to keep their season going.
The Tigers will be at Region 6-A Division I champion Whitefield Academy for a best-of-series starting on Thursday as they attempt to keep their momentum going following a first-round sweep.
Here is a preview capsule to get you up to speed on what to expect:
Class A Division I Second Round Darlington (20-12) at Whitefield Academy (24-15)
SERIES INFO: Best-of-three starting with a doubleheader on Thursday at 2 p.m. If Game 3 is necessary, it will be played on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
SEEDS: Darlington is the No. 2 seed from Region 7-A Division I; Whitefield Academy is the No. 1 seed from Region 6-A Division I.
LAST ROUND: Darlington swept Tallulah Falls 10-0 and 11-0; Whitefield Academy swept Jasper County 11-1 and 26-13.
STATE RANKINGS: Darlington — No. 14 in the MaxPreps Class A Division I rankings; Whitefield Academy — No. 5.
DARLINGTON INFO: The Tigers have won 11 of their last 13 games going into the second-round matchup. … Darlington's pitchers have combined to shut out opponents eight times this season and have allowed three or fewer runs in 20 games while the offense has averaged 7.5 runs per game and have scored 10 or more runs 12 times. … They are in the second round for the first time since 2015 and are looking to advance past this point for the first time since that same 2015 season.
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY INFO: The Wolfpack have won six straight games and 18 of their last 19 going into the second round. … Whitefield Academy pitchers have given up an average of 3.3 runs per game and have thrown seven shutouts while the offense has averaged 10.4 runs per game and have scored 10 or more 16 times. … They are in the playoffs for the third straight season and looking to advance to the state quarterfinals in back-to-back years.
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner will take on the winner of the Heard County-Bacon County series in the Class A Division I quarterfinals.