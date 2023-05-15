The Tigers' memorable 2023 campaign continued last week as they took down Heard County to advance to the final four and keep hopes alive for a trip to the state championship series.
Now, the road gets even tougher as Darlington heads to Prince Avenue Christian, another No. 1 seed, in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
Here is a preview, with all the information to get ready for the series:
Class A Division I Semifinals
Darlington (24-12) at Prince Avenue Christian (31-3-1)
SERIES INFO: Best-of-three starting with a doubleheader Tuesday at 4 p.m. If Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Wednesday at 4 p.m.
SEEDS: Darlington is the No. 2 seed from Region 7-A Division I; Prince Avenue Christian is the No. 1 seed from Region 5-A Division I.
LAST ROUND: Darlington swept Heard County 4-1 and 11-6; Prince Avenue Christian defeated Metter in three games, losing the first 11-9, winning the second 11-3 and winning the third 9-7.
STATE RANKINGS: Darlington — No. 10 in the MaxPreps Class A Division I rankings; Prince Avenue Christian — No. 1.
DARLINGTON INFO: The Tigers have won 15 of their last 17 games going into the final four matchup, including sweeping all six playoff games so far. … Darlington has outscored its postseason opponents 52-13 and scored 10 or more runs four times in that span. … The Tigers are in the final four for the first time since 2015 and looking to make it back to the state championship game for the first time since that same season.
PRINCE AVENUE CHRISTIAN INFO: Prior to losing the first game of their series vs. Metter, the Wolverines had won 22 straight games so after winning the final two in that elite-eight series they have now won 24-of-25. … Prince Avenue Christian has outscored its opponents 305-97 this season as they have scored 10 or more runs 14 times and held opponents to three or fewer runs 26 times. … The Wolverines are in the final four for the first time since the 2018 season.
COACH QUOTE: “Super proud of this team and getting to the final four. The guys have worked hard to get here and know Prince Avenue Christian will be a tough opponent. We are going in humble and excited about the opportunity to play another week.” — Darlington head coach Matt Larry
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner will take on the winner of the Irwin County-Bleckley County series in the Class A Division I state championship.