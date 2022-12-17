The Darlington Tigers got hot in the second quarter of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against Woodland and never really cooled off as they made shots in bunches in a 79-33 victory at the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
Darlington (6-1) busted open a close game that it led just 17-14 after one quarter with a dominant second period where the Tigers outscored Woodland 23-4 to head into the locker room at the break with a 40-18 advantage. They were able to knock down four 3-pointers in the period, including three from Szymon Paluch.
“For us, we just stuck to doing what we do,” said Darlington head coach Nathan West. “We know what our identity is, and we trust that. We know basketball is a game of runs, and Woodland came out hot in the first quarter. But we stayed within ourselves and knew our run was going to come. We went on that run in the second quarter and didn’t relax once we got the lead.”
The Tigers erased any slim hopes of a comeback for Woodland (2-8) by opening the third quarter on a 12-0 run to push the lead to 52-18. They eventually led 68-28 at the end of the period to force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute fourth quarter where reserves for both teams played the majority of the minutes.
Paluch had a huge game for Darlington with a game-high 24 points, including knocking down six 3-pointers. The Tigers made 13 3s as a team in the dominant victory.
“That just comes with repetition in practice and having a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things to put pressure on the defense,” said West. “When we make shots from the outside like we did today, our guys just feed off each other. And they all are unselfish too. They are their teammates’ biggest fans so it doesn’t matter who knocks down the shots as long as we are scoring.”
Mackay Rush was also in double figures for Darlington with 10 points, including a pair of 3s. D’Marion Floyd scored nine, and Braden Bell added eight with a pair of 3s of his own. The Tigers had 10 different players reach the scoring column.
Woodland’s Brelace Williams was one few bright spots offensively for his team with 18 points. Zyon Heath added six points.
With the win, Darlington advances to the tournament semifinals on Monday night to take on Rome at 8:30 p.m. The Tigers are one step closer to defending its Christmas Tournament title from last year, but West said his team is worried about making its own mark instead of resting on its accomplishments from last year.
“I told these guys before the game that we haven’t done anything yet,” said West. “This is a new team, and we still have a lot to prove. We have a chip on our shoulder because we haven’t proven anything yet. We want to have that same attitude not just in this tournament but all season.
“Rome will be a tough game. Coach (John) McFather does a great job, and they have a lot of good talent. We know he will have them ready. We’re going to approach it like we do every game and be ready to play too.”
Woodland falls into the consolation bracket and will take on Chattooga on Monday at 5:30 p.m.