The Darlington boys and girls teams played against a tough field of competitors on Wednesday at the Holy Innocents Invitational and had some strong performances led by Rocco Lopez.
Lopez finished as low medalist in the boys tournament with a score of 66 at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker. That round helped the Tigers to a third-place team finish with a total score of 298.
The Darlington girls earned a second-place team finish with a score of 162, and they were led by a great round from Ther Kotchasanmanee who placed second individually with a 68.
Darlington will be back on the course this coming Wednesday when they travel to compete in the Westminster Invitational starting at 3:30 p.m.
In other recent Darlington golf action:
Tigers defeat Cartersville in match at Coosa Country Club
Darlington hosted Cartersville for a match on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club and had a stellar effort spread among multiple team scores.
The Darlington Purple team shot a 144 to defeat Cartersville by seven strokes, and the Darlington White team was just behind in third with a 154.
Leading Darlington Purple was Lan Wu with a two-under 34, and he was followed by Thomas Monroe with a one-under 35. Rounding out the team score was Rocco Lopez and Redding Shaw who shot a 37 and 38, respectively.
Braden Bell had the low round for Darlington White with an even-par 36.