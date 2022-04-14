Darlington's Rocco Lopez

Darlington's Rocco Lopez poses for a picture with his low medalist trophy on Wednesday at the Holy Innocents Invitational.

 Contributed Photo

The Darlington boys and girls teams played against a tough field of competitors on Wednesday at the Holy Innocents Invitational and had some strong performances led by Rocco Lopez.

Lopez finished as low medalist in the boys tournament with a score of 66 at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker. That round helped the Tigers to a third-place team finish with a total score of 298.

The Darlington girls earned a second-place team finish with a score of 162, and they were led by a great round from Ther Kotchasanmanee who placed second individually with a 68.

Darlington will be back on the course this coming Wednesday when they travel to compete in the Westminster Invitational starting at 3:30 p.m.

In other recent Darlington golf action:

Tigers defeat Cartersville in match at Coosa Country Club

Darlington hosted Cartersville for a match on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club and had a stellar effort spread among multiple team scores.

The Darlington Purple team shot a 144 to defeat Cartersville by seven strokes, and the Darlington White team was just behind in third with a 154.

Leading Darlington Purple was Lan Wu with a two-under 34, and he was followed by Thomas Monroe with a one-under 35. Rounding out the team score was Rocco Lopez and Redding Shaw who shot a 37 and 38, respectively.

Braden Bell had the low round for Darlington White with an even-par 36.

