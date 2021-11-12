The Darlington Tigers are embarking on what they hope will be a long postseason run, and they are rested and ready as they enjoyed a week off last Friday following nine straight wins.
The Tigers, who claimed the Region 7-A Private championship a few weeks ago, will open the Class A Private State playoffs on Saturday night with a home matchup against Hebron Christian Academy at Chris Hunter Stadium.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the matchup and what to expect:
Hebron Christian Academy (4-6) at Darlington (9-1)
Time: 6 p.m.
Series History: First meeting
Darlington Key Players: Patrick Shelley (QB/DB, Sr.), Caleb Thompson (RB/DB, Sr.), Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Jr.)
Hebron Christian Academy Key Players: Gavin Hall (QB/DB, Soph.), Nick Harden (LB/WR, Sr.), Ashton Villegas (DL/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: These two teams enter the postseason on completely different trajectories as host and region champion Darlington have won nine straight games while Hebron Christian Academy has won just one game in their last six and none of their losses have been particularly close. This Tigers team has really come into its own in the last several weeks as they have gotten contributions from all three phases to help them roll through their region schedule with their only close game being their 28-24 comeback win over Christian Heritage. Darlington has been equally explosive on offense in the running and passing game as quarterback Patrick Shelley has shown the ability to get several receivers involved while also making plays with his legs, and senior back Caleb Thompson has been the Tigers’ most consistent rusher and one the coaches feel confident they can hand the ball to when they need tough yards. Darlington’s offensive line has done a stellar job gelling as a group also and holding up well in pass protection as well as getting after it to open holes and move the line of scrimmage in the run game. Defensively, Darlington has been very opportunistic this season, forcing a large number of turnovers often at times when they need the momentum to swing back in their favor. Hebron Christian Academy has struggled to maintain any consistency this season, especially in the past month and a half. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Hall is their biggest threat offensively as he is the Lions’ leading rusher and passer. If the Tigers’ defense can slow him down, it might be a really long night for the visitors. It should be a great atmosphere by the Lakeside as Darlington looks to advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the sixth straight season and kick off one of their big postseason runs they’ve been known to have over the years under veteran head coach Tommy Atha.
Prediction: Darlington wins 40-17.