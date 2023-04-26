Two days of top competition wrapped up on Tuesday with the Darlington boys and Pepperell girls teams atop the standings as each claimed region championships at the 7-A Division I Track Meet at Darlington.
The Tigers put up an impressive 253 points with a well-rounded performance, including several event titles and sectional qualifiers, and finished more than 100 points ahead of the rest of the field in the team standings while the Lady Dragons had a stellar couple days as well, totaling 227 points with contributions from athletes up and down its lineup.
The Darlington boys had nine first-place finishes, including two each from Link Lignell and Grant Cross. Lignell won the 400 meter dash (50.86) and the pole vault (12-00), and Gross swept the 1600 (4:39.86) and the 3200 (10:19.59).
Other region champions for the Tigers were Sammy Kunczewski in the 200 (23.31), Anthony Natarella in the 800 (2:03.97), Joseph Wommack in the triple jump (40-06), Gus Gammage in the shot put (54-03.5), the 4x200 relay team of Kunczewski, Connor Brown, Bradley Sanker and Lignell and the 4x400 relay team of Wommack, Natarella, Joel Lowenberg and Lignell. Darlington had 17 other top-four finishes for sectional qualifiers.
"I am proud of the way both (the boys and girls) teams performed over the last two days," said Darlington head coach Kevin Hunt. "We had several PR's (personal records). We have a large group of kids that qualified for sectionals, and we are going back to work today to continue to get better."
Pepperell's girls had 10 first-place finishes, including two each from Cloey Mitchell, Bethanee Wiggins and Madison Baxter. Mitchell won both the 100 (12.98) and 200 (27.60), Wiggins won both the 300 hurdles (49.70) and triple jump (32-06) and Baxter swept the shot put (33-06) and discus (81-08).
Other region champs for the Lady Dragons were Sakiyah Winston in the 100 hurdles (17.50), Olivi Edwards in the high jump (4-06), the 4x100 relay team of Wiggins, Jolie Splendore, Hannah Smith and Mitchell (51.76) and the 4x200 relay team of Lily Hendrix, Mitchell, Smith and Aidyn Hurst (1:52.71). They had 13 other sectional-qualifying performances by finishing in the top four.
The Pepperell boys finished second in the team standings with 138 points led by four first-place finishes. Those top efforts included DJ Rogers in the 100 (11.34), Kaleb Buck in the high jump (5-08), Elliot Goggans in the discus (123-10) and the 4x100 relay team of Alex Rhoades, DJ Rogers, Ryder Ashmore and Tyler Rogers (45.51). The Dragons had 10 other sectional-qualifying performances.
"Our kids all had goals of holding up a trophy at the end of the season," said Pepperell coach Tyler Pullum. "Our girls were coming off of tworegion championships, and our boys teams had not finished in the Top two in region in the last three years. So to be able to finish the region portion of the season with two trophies was special. The kids earned it. Our girls had a core group of seniors with Jolie Splendore, Bethanee Wiggins, Madison Baxter and Macy Galenzoski that were the glue for this team. They were special, and we did what we did because of them. However, we had girls from each grade level contribute at a high level. Cloey Mitchell and Olivia Edwards are both juniors that each medaled in all four of their events. Sakiya Winston is a junior who won the 100 meter hurdles and placed second in High Jump, after not competing for three weeks with an ankle injury. Sophomores Lilly Splendore, Emma Kate Owen, Zoe Edge, Samantha Jones and Lilly Newberry all earned the team points in two or more of their events. Freshmen Hannah Smith and Aidyn Hurst each earned points in all four of their events. It was the definition of a team win that resulted in an 89 point victory. Our boys second-place finish was not as dominant in a sense. They had to scratch and claw their way to earn their trophy. Their lineups from meet to meet were always different. A lot of guys were asked to do a lot of different, and often uncomfortable events. But they always answered the call. They earned their trophy, the first for our seniors.
"I am truly blessed to be their coach. It is a special group as a whole, and I consider myself the lucky one for getting the opportunity to coach them, along with coach Sydney Fuller, coach Dakota Ball and coach David Cox."
The Darlington girls finished second in the team standings with 138 points and were led by Emma Hunt's top finish in the 400 with a 1:03.10. The Lady Tigers had 13 other sectional-qualifying performances.
The Armuchee girls took third in the team standings with 98 points and had multiple top finishes, including Shelby Green winning the 800 (2:32.52) and the 1600 (5:23.59). Marissa Kimple had a first-place effort in the 3200 with an 11:27.78, and the Lady Indians won both the 4x400 relay thanks to a time of 4:21.43 from the team of Caroline Fletcher, Grace Fellows, Sophie Thacker and Green and the 4x800 relay thanks to a time of 10:35.78 from the team of Fellows, Green, Kimple and Thacker.
The Lady Indians had six other sectional-qualifying performances.
Armuchee's boys scored 88 points which was good for a fourth-place team finish. They were led by the 4x800 relay team of Landon England, Ben Owens, Drake Ballard and Tyler Johnson who placed first with a time of 8:47.50. The Indians had nine other sectional-qualifying performances.
Coosa's girls scored 55 points to take fifth in the team standings. The Lady Eagles had four sectional-qualifying performances.
Coosa's boys tallied 23 points to finish sixth as a team with three sectional-qualifying performances.
The qualifiers for each team will now have a few days to prepare for the Class A Division I Sectional Meet on May 6 at Lamar County High with hopes of performing well enough there to qualify for the Class A Division I State Meet May 11-13 at Barron Stadium in Rome.