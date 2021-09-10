The Darlington Tigers avenged 2020’s close loss to Region 5-AA opponent Heard County by returning the favor in dominant fashion at Chris Hunter Stadium on Friday night. With the 20-7 victory, the Tigers moved to 2-1 on the season, and Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said he could not have been more exuberant after the game.
“Coming into the game, popular thought was that we might be able to compete but might not be able to beat this Heard County team,” Atha said. “They’re a big football team. We knew that coming in. They’ve always been physical. These guys (Darlington) accepted the challenge and stepped up to the plate. That’s a big, big win for the Darlington football program.”
The final score did not do justice to how well the Tigers played. Darlington put together multiple long drives that kept the Braves’ offense off the field for a large portion of the game. The Tigers’ defense forced several turnovers and frustrated the visitors all night. Though Heard County (3-1) did have a few nice drives, they were only able to punch it in once in the fourth quarter with less than five minutes remaining.
On the other side of the ball, Darlington quarterback Jack Payne was an obvious bright spot in the game. Payne went 12-of-24 passing for 262 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass. That touchdown throw was evidence of how good Payne’s connection was with teammate and receiving target Talan Shirey, who finished with 144 yards receiving including the aforementioned touchdown.
Atha said he was happy with the growth he has seen from his quarterback.
“That kid just gets better and better every week, and the confidence that these guys have in him back there delivering the football is good to see,” Atha said. “We’ve expanded (the offense) each and every week. Now, he’s showing the ability to run the football too, which makes us even more difficult to defend. I can’t say enough about his progression.”
That scoring toss by Payne put the Tigers up 10-0 with 7:13 left in the first half, and the home side went on to add 10 more points in the final quarter. The other touchdown came early in the fourth, as Darlington’s Eli Thompson took the snap from the wildcat and ran it in from 12 yards out. Darlington kicker Ryland Scott was perfect on both extra points and field goals, nailing field goals from 30 and 29 yards.
Darlington will be back in action next Friday night, as they will host Heritage (Ringgold) at 7:30 p.m. in another non-region contest.