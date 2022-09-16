Darlington built a 27-7 halftime lead but had to hold off a furious comeback attempt by Northwest Whitfield over the final two quarters as a blocked extra point by the Tigers' Slade Clevenger helped seal an impressive 41-33 win on Friday at Chris Hunter Stadium.
Darlington (4-0) got a touchdown run by Bowden Owens, one of his three on the night, early in the fourth quarter to push its advantage back to two touchdowns at 34-20, but the visiting Bruins (4-1) refused to go away and scored on a two-yard touchdown pass from Owen Brooker to Austin Cooley and then a nine-yard TD pass from Brooker to Isaiah Foster with a little less than two minutes remaining.
But on the extra-point attempt that would've tied it, Clevenger used his speed to get around the edge, stretched out and deflected the kick which fell short to preserve Darlington's 34-33 lead.
After the Tigers fielded the onside kick attempt by Northwest Whitfield, Owens quickly scored again on two runs, the second being a 25-yard touchdown scamper where it appeared the Bruins' defense allowed him the open space to get in the end zone in order to get the ball back with a chance to drive for a potential tying effort.
But on the Bruins' ensuing drive, Clevenger came up clutch again as he picked off a Brooker pass to seal the deal. Darlington proceeded to take a few knees and run off the rest of the time on the clock to get out of there with a hard-fought win.
"That blocked PAT really changed the dynamics there because (Northwest Whitfield) had the momentum," said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. "They had moved the ball and scored a couple times in that fourth quarter, and we were struggling some to move it ourselves. And then Slade's interception to close the deal was another big play.
"This is the kind of win that shows a lot of character. Just having the will to win a game at the end like that. This is one that will benefit you down the road in region play or the postseason. Credit to (Northwest Whitfield). They kept playing hard and turned it into a tough game in the second half. But our guys just hung in there and made plays."
Darlington looked to be in complete control at the half as they scored 21 unanswered points to close the second quarter and head into the locker room with a 27-7 lead. Those scores came on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jack Good to Talan Shirey, a 69-yard touchdown run by Eli Thompson and a one-yard touchdown run by Owens.
But the Bruins got their passing game really rolling in the third quarter as Brooker connected for several long gains to multiple receivers. He hit Braxton Floyd for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 5:08 remaining in the third and then connected with Foster for a 72-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 remaining in the period to cut Darlington's lead to 27-20 going to the final period to set up the wild finish.
Brooker finished with 344 yards passing on 24-of-44 attempts and five touchdowns. Foster was the leading receiver with 127 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns, and Floyd had eight catches for 73 yards and one touchdown. Brooker also was the leading rusher for the Bruins with 34 yards on the ground.
Owens had the big night offensively for Darlington with 163 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns.
"(Bowden) showed up and was super physical running the ball tonight," said Atha. "We've got a lot of confidence in him that he can have a night like this so the defense can't key in on one guy. D'Marion ran it some tonight, and Jack Good did a good job running it from the quarterback position too. We like having several different guys that can get yards in the running game like that."
D'Marion Floyd had 41 yards on 17 carries, and Thompson rushed for 69 yards on his one carry. Thompson also had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Braden Bell for the Tigers' first touchown of the night on a trick play midway through the first quarter.
Good finished with 128 yards passing on 11-of-17 attempts with one touchdown and one interception. Shirey had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest Whitfield took a brief lead early in the second quarter when Brooker found Dominick Johnson out of the backfield for a 63-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6 before Darlingtons strong finish to the first half.
Darlington will head into Region 7-A Division I play next Friday when they visit Dade County.
"We have really played four tough games so far, and I feel like we wore our opponents down in all four games," said Atha. "I was really pleased with our conditioning tonight. Our guys played hard to the very end in a tough game. We feel good about that going into region play."