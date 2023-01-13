Darlington built a substantial lead but had to hold off a furious comeback attempt by Calhoun in the fourth quarter on Thursday in order to earn a 67-63 road win in a non-region contest between two talented teams.
The Tigers (14-2) led 18-15 after one quarter but dominated the second quarter by outscoring Calhoun 22-3 to take a 40-18 advantage into the locker room at the half.
Darlington added to its lead in the third quarter and eventually led 58-33 going to the fourth, but Calhoun (8-7) got hot in the final period and outscored the visitors 30-9 to rally back within a couple possessions before the Tigers were able to do enough down the stretch to ice the game.
D'Marion Floyd had the top scoring total for Darlington with 26 points and added four steals. Braden Bell contributed 11 points, and Joe Womack and Asa Shepard each chipped in with 10 to give the Tigers four in double figures.
Dylan Faulkner scored a game-high 28 points for the Yellow Jackets. Jake Jones was also in double figures with 14, and Daniel Streete and Jace Johns each added seven.
Darlington was back on the road on Friday for a Region 7-A Division I matchup at Dalton Academy. The Tigers return to Van Es Arena on Tuesday night to host Pepperell at 7:30 p.m. for another region matchup.