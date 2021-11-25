The Darlington Tigers have marched on to the Elite Eight as they remain as Rome and Floyd County’s final hope for a football state championship in 2021.
The Tigers, who defeated Tattnall Square Academy thanks to a huge second half last Friday to advance to the Elite Eight for the third time in the last five years, now have a big-time test on their hands when they travel to Trinity Christian for a Class A Private Third Round matchup with a Final Four berth on the line.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the Thanksgiving Week matchup and what to expect:
Trinity Christian (11-0) at Darlington (11-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: First meeting
Darlington Key Players: Patrick Shelley (QB/DB, Sr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.), Talan Shirey (WR/DB, Soph.)
Trinity Christian Key Players: David Dallas (QB, Sr.), Dominick Cosper (RB, Sr.), Joshua Dallas (WR/DB, Sr.)
Coach Thoughts: “We are excited to still be playing. Having the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving is always a goal for us, and we think it’s one of those things that separates you as a program. There’s no doubt we have a huge challenge in front of us. (Trinity Christian) is very good in all three phases. We think we have a good team too and are looking forward to going down there and playing Friday night.” –Darlington head coach Tommy Atha
Outlook: The magical season rolls on for Darlington as they used a strong second-half effort to rally for an impressive win at home last Friday night against Tattnall Square Academy to keep their season alive and move into the Class A Private Elite Eight. It’s the Tigers’ first time in the Elite Eight since back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2018. They are set to square off with a team that is having a pretty magical season of their own on Friday as they will visit undefeated Trinity Christian. The Lions have looked like a team on a mission this year after losing in the Class A Private State Championship Game last season to Prince Avenue Christian. They haven’t just beaten teams to run their record to 11-0…they have been dominating their opposition. Their smallest margin of victory so far this year is a 31-point win. After receiving a bye in the first round of the state playoffs, they continued their momentum last Friday with a 48-14 beatdown of Athens Christian. That 48-point total was just the third time this season they haven’t scored 50-plus. Their offense has put up huge numbers in 2021 led by senior quarterback David Dallas who has thrown for just under 3,000 yards to go along with 36 touchdowns and only two interceptions. They have three receivers with more than 500 yards receiving led by senior Joshua Dallas who has 48 receptions for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. They have two other receivers, Bryce Wilcox and Aaron Gates, who have caught nine and eight touchdowns, respectively. If you think the Lions are simply a team that throws the ball all over the place you would be wrong. They are no slouch in the running game either as they have a 1,000-plus yard rusher in Dominick Cosper who has 26 touchdowns on the ground. So to say the Darlington defense has a tough task on their hands would be an understatement. But the Tigers haven’t shied away from any challenge so far this year, and they won’t be intimidated by this one either. Defensively, Trinity Christian is stout as well as they only give up an average of 8.7 points per game and have forced 36 turnovers in their 11 wins with 19 coming via interceptions and 17 via fumble recoveries. Darlington’s offense needs to have some success early to gain some respect from the Lions’ defense, and they can’t afford to give Trinity Christian any extra chances on offense by turning the ball over. The Tigers will need to get some big plays from their stellar quarterback-running back duo of Patrick Shelley and Caleb Thompson behind their consistent offensive line. Most around the state see this game as a mismatch. But Darlington won’t see it that way. They aren’t just going down to Sharpsburg on Friday to be happy to be there. They are going to compete. Expect this one to be closer than most people think, but Trinity Christian’s firepower makes the difference in the second half.
Prediction: Trinity wins 37-24.