Darlington hosted the Darlington Invitational on Monday at Coosa Country Club and competed for the top spot in the team standings before ultimately finishing as runner-up behind Brookstone on a scorecard tiebreaker.
The Tigers top team, Darlington Purple, shot a 285 which matched the score put up by Brookstone. Brookstone's fifth score was better than Darlington's, however, putting them atop the leaderboard.
Leading Darlington individually was Redding Shaw who shot a 69 to tie for low medalist honors along with LaFayette's Grant Langford. Philip Lataif was one stroke behind with a 70, and Rocco Lopez (71) and Thomas Monroe (75) rounded out Darlington Purple's team score. Will Hughes also shot a 77.
Lovett finished third as a team with a score of 296, and Darlington White came in fourth with a 299. Leading that group for the Tigers was Logan Wu with a 72, followed by Hamilton Shamblin (74), Braden Bell (76) and Jack Goode (77).
Darlington will next compete in the Calhoun Invitational on Thursday at Fields Ferry Golf Club starting at 3 p.m.
In other prep golf action on Monday:
Rome hosts match at Stonebridge
The Rome boys and girls team hosted Alexander for a match at Stonebridge on Monday afternoon with the boys team earning a victory.
The Wolves defeated Alexander by 10 strokes in the team standings as they were led by Bo Bushnell with the low round of 40. Griffin Girard was just behind with a 41, and Landon Higgins and Walt Wilson each shot a 44 to round out the team score.
The Lady Wolves squared off against Alexander and Pepperell in a tri-match. Grace Buck was the top performer for Rome in the match as she finished second individually with a strong round.
The Rome girls will compete next at Meadow Lakes in Cedartown on April 11, and the Rome boys are scheduled to host Model at Stonebridge on April 11.