The Darlington Tigers had to wait a little more than a week to play their first region game due to weather postponements. They will now have to wait a few more days for a chance at their first region win.
The Tigers opened up the 7-A Private schedule on Tuesday afternoon by hosting North Cobb Christian, and after answering two early runs by the visiting Eagles with one of their own in the bottom half of the first, Darlington saw their opponent methodically extend their lead on the scoreboard over the next four frames to pull away for a 10-2 victory.
Darlington (5-6, 0-1 in 7-A Private) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first but quickly cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI-double by Logan Floyd.
North Cobb Christian (9-2, 2-0) took control from there, however, as they put several runners on base and cashed in on scoring opportunities over the next several innings. The Eagles scored one run in the second, one in the third and then broke the game open in the fourth with five runs thanks to some timely hits and a little help from the Darlington defense with a few mental miscues and errors.
"North Cobb Christian is a good team, and our pitching kept us in there for a while to give us an opportunity to stay in the game," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "I think their pitcher was really good today too. It just came down to missing a couple of balls or not keeping runners from taking an extra base that hurt us. It came down to the little things, and that usually costs you ballgames. We made some silly mental mistakes that we've got to learn from and get better."
North Cobb Christian added one more run in the top of the fifth, and Darlington pushed across their only other run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI-groundout by Talan Shirey.
Thomas Bethel and Slade Clevenger contributed a hit and a run scored apiece for the Tigers at the plate, and Ashton Albers had the only other hit besides Floyd's first-inning double. Clevenger, Floyd and Landon Fowler all drew walks to reach base as well.
The Eagles' lineup was led by a big day from Lukas Farris with two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored. Mattheson Go was a perfect 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot with a double and two runs scored, Carlos Martans added three hits and an RBI and Michael Mullinax also had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ronaldo Rivera chipped in a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Jackson Uggla had a hit and an RBI.
Armando Nunez had a stellar outing on the mound to earn the win for North Cobb as he went five innings and gave up just one run on two hits while striking out 12. Tobias Rupp came on to work two innings of relief as he allowed one run on three hits and struck out one.
Darlington's Caleb Butler got the start and had a bit of a tough day against the potent Eagles' lineup, giving up nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits while striking out three. Thomas Norris provided 2 2-3 innings of relief as he gave up one run on four hits and struck out two, and Jack Payne worked the final 1 1-3 innings not allowing a hit or a run and struck out one.
Larry said his team will look to rebound from Tuesday's setback by taking the positives and learning from the negatives.
"They went up 2-0 quickly, and we got that run to put ourselves right back in it," said Larry. "We kept it close for a while, but there were a couple of things that happened that deflated us and we couldn't get past them. We've got a lot to learn from this. We'll just keep moving forward and trying to get better."
The Tigers are on the road on Friday for another Region 7-A Private showdown as they will visit Christian Heritage at 5 p.m.