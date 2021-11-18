The Darlington Tigers are the final local team standing in Rome and Floyd County as their postseason march heads to the second round on Friday night.
The Tigers, who are fresh off a convincing win over Hebron Christian Academy last Saturday in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs, will get a tough test Friday when they host Tattnall Square in the second round at Chris Hunter Stadium.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the matchup and what to expect:
Tattnall Square (9-1) at Darlington (10-1)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series history: First meeting
Darlington key players: Caleb Thompson (RB/DB, Sr.), Christian McCluney (DL/OL, Sr.), Gatlin Hancock (OL/DL, Jr.)
Tattnall Square key players: Demario Wilmore (RB/DB, Jr.), Cameron Person (LB/RB, Jr.), Clay Rowland (QB, Sr.)
Coach’s thoughts: “We are extremely excited to be playing again this week. Having the opportunity to host two playoff games in a row at the Lakeside is quite an honor. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys. These guys have grinded it out having to play 10 weeks in a row through a very difficult schedule dealing with multiple injuries to key players throughout the season. I think we are peaking at the right time which is very important this time of year. We are hosting a really good Tattnall Square Academy team. They are big and physical up front and have a ton of speed on both sides of the ball. We will have to be on our A game this week to be successful. But, like I told our players, there are no easy games left. Everybody is good now…us included. I hope everyone around Rome and Floyd County will come to Darlington Friday night at 7:30 p.m.” — Darlington head coach Tommy Atha
Outlook: The Tigers continued in the first round last week what they have done to many of their opponents to this point, played disciplined football, force turnovers on defense and use a balanced offensive attack to earn a convincing victory. The competition level takes a step way up this Friday, however, as Tattnall Square comes to town. The Trojans are a hot team as well, winning their last four games coming into this matchup, and the argument could be made that they are the best lower-seeded team (Non-No. 1 seeds) remaining in the Class A Private bracket. As Atha mentioned above, they have a formidable group of players at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Darlington’s offensive line and defensive line is a pretty darn good group as well though and a very cohesive unit. The Trojans strength on offense is definitely their running game, but they aren’t incapable of making plays through the air as well. The Tigers’ defense has made forcing turnovers an expected outcome during their run of 10 straight wins, and they will need to do that again in this one to keep the momentum on their side. Darlington’s offense has quite a task in front of them as well, facing a Tattnall Square defensive unit that allows just 16.6 points per game and boasts two shutouts and have allowed 14 points or less five times in 2021. It will be an emphasis for the Tigers to establish the running game early Friday, and the deep running back group led by Caleb Thompson and the Darlington hogs up front on the offensive line will embrace that challenge. If they can do that, it will open up the chance for quarterback Patrick Shelley and the passing game to make plays through play-action later in the contest. Darlington fans, get ready for a four-quarter fight because Tattnall Square is a very talented team. But the home-field advantage and playoff experience for the Tigers will make the difference in the closing minutes. The Tigers extend their season with a hard-fought, nail-biting victory.
Prediction: Darlington wins 28-24.