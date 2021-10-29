The Darlington Boys cross country team overcame wet weather, soggy conditions and solid competition to earn their second straight region title on Thursday afternoon at the Region 7-A Private Meet at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth.
The Tigers had three runners finish in the top five individually and all five runners that contributed to the team score finish in the top 10 to put together a point total of 23 to easily stand atop the standings an bring home the region crown.
Leading the way was Ryan Glass with a time of 16:59.33 for an individual runner-up finish and just behind him were teammates Grant Cross and Anthony Natarella in third and fourth, respectively, with times of 17:46.28 and 17:59.41. Rounding out the team score was Tommy Cowan (sixth, 18:19.24) and David Edwards (eighth, 18:23.78).
"It was a great day for Darlington Cross Country," said Darlington head coach Brant Evans. "Our coaching staff met with our teams this week to discuss the competition and our strategy. We challenged both teams to exceed expectations and be aggressive and both teams answered the call. We were very excited to win the region championship for the second year in a row. Ryan Glass ran really well and broke 17 minutes again to finish second overall. Grant Cross fought through an injury and finished third overall. The pack of Anthony Natarella, Tommy Cowan and David Edwards were excellent again, finishing in fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively. Aiden Parsa and Brock Ferguson rounded out our top seven runners by both setting new personal records and finishing 11th and 15th, respectively. They all really had an exceptional day."
On the girls side, the Lady Tigers put together a team score of 48 to take second in the standings as they were led by an individual runner-up finish from Kate Scott with a 20:33.47. The next four runners finished in a pack for Darlington to round out the team score with Chinelo Okafor (11th, 24:08.20), Zoe Rahn (12th, 24:33.10), Elizabeth Allen (13th, 24:53.17) and Lillian Baggett (14th, 25:21.60) putting together strong efforts.
"The girls had a tall task with our No. 2 girl, Emilia Tscherne, out with an ankle sprain," said Evans. "Each girl knew that they had to step up in order for us to get second. Kate Scott ran strong, finishing second overall. Chinelo Okafor, Zoe Rahn and Ezra Allen packed together and finished great, with Chinelo and Ezra both setting new personal records. Lillian Baggett came in next and tracked down a girl in the last mile that ended up being critical to our finish. Abigail Baggett fought through pain to finish strong and give us a boost in the chance of a tie."
Both teams will now put their focus on the Class A Private State Meet, which will be held next Saturday, Nov. 6 with the boys running at 11 a.m. and the girls to follow at 11:45 a.m.
"We are going to take a few days off, nurse our injuries and prepare for State," said Evans. "We are looking to improve on last year's finish at State with both our teams. If our girls can finish in the top 15 to 20 in the state, I think we will have made some great progress. They are coming in with some added confidence right now. Kate Scott has a chance to finish in the top 10 overall, and that would really put an exclamation point at the end of a phenomenal season for her. When the boys walked off the course at Carrollton last year we set a goal of reaching the podium as a team. We are now within reach of doing that, but it will take each of our young men running their best. They are the hardest working group of kids I know, and they have dedicated themselves to that goal since the first week in November of last year. I can't wait to see how they do next Saturday."