The Darlington boys rallied in the fourth quarter and hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to tie the game and force overtime but were held scoreless in the extra session as they lost a tough one 54-44 on the road at McCallie (Tenn.) on Monday.
The Tigers (9-2) trailed 35-29 after three quarters during Monday’s non-region contest in Chattanooga but battled back in the closing seconds and saw Braden Bell hit a clutch shot from beyond the arc and tie things up. McCallie controlled things in the overtime period, however, outscoring Darlington 10-0 to pull away for the win.
Patrick Shelley was the top scorer was the top scorer for Darlington with 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter as a key part of the Tigers’ rally. Bell added 11 points, including a pair of 3s.
Also contributing for the Tigers were Szymon Paluch with seven points and D’Marion Floyd with six.
McCallie (16-1) was led by a pair of 14-point performances by Kollin Claridy and Parker Robinson. Robinson had four 3s in the win, and Claridy had three 3s along with going 4-for-4 from the free throw line in overtime. Wilson Rankin added eight points.
Darlington was back on the road on Tuesday night for another non-region test at Bremen at 7:30 p.m. They will open Region 7-A Private play on Friday when they host Mount Paran Christian at 7:30 p.m.