Darlington used a stellar outing on the mound from Logan Floyd and some big offensive innings early to defeat non-region local rival Model 9-3 on Saturday at home.
The Tigers (5-5) scored eight runs over the first three innings to build a lead and provide Floyd with all the support he needed as the senior pitched a complete game for the win, going seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts.
Floyd also contributed a homer and three RBIs at the plate. Tommy Bethel had a triple among two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Slade Clevenger contributed a double among three hits with three RBIs to lead the Darlington bats.
Other offensive contributors were Ashton Albers with a double and a run scored, Myles Twyman with a hit, a walk and two runs scored and Bagley Larry with a hit.
"Logan again threw an amazing game," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "He was able to limit a very good hitting Model team. He was able to take command in the first inning especially with the way our hitters stepped up to get the early lead. I'm super proud of the team's energy the entire game."
Model (4-3) scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth but couldn't put together a big enough rally to get back in the game. Jace Armstrong had a homer and two RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate, and Cooper Dean had a triple.
Other Devils with hits were Winston Cash and Reece Grodeman, and Hudson Latimer drew a walk and scored a run. Grodeman took the loss on the mound after pitching two innings and allowing five runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Cooper Dean came in to pitch four innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
Darlington is back home on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to open Region 7-A Division I play with the first of three this week against Pepperell.
Model was at Armuchee on Monday and will visit Hard County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a non-region test.
In other prep baseball action from the last few days:
Rome 12, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
The Wolves had a big offensive day and a combined shutout on the mound as they defeated LFO at AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Saturday.
Rome (6-2) scored all 12 runs over the first four innings before the game ended after five due to mercy rule. Bryson Thacker picked up the win on the mound after pitching four scoreless frames without allowing a hit and striking out six. Bryson Bridges pitched an inning as well and gave up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Thacker had a big day at the plate as well with three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Chaz Moore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Slade Wright had two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Jaxson Saylor contributed a hit and drove in two runs, Bridges had a hit and an RBI, Braxton Wade chipped in with a double and scored two runs and Josh Ellard drove in a run to round out the Rome offense.
The Wolves, who have now won four straight, open Region 6-AAAAAA play on Tuesday when they host River Ridge a 5:55 p.m.
Pepperell 5, Piedmont (Ala.) 3
The Dragons rallied from a three-run deficit for a comeback victory at home on Saturday.
Pepperell (5-4) saw Piedmont build a 3-0 lead at the end of the top of the fourth but scored a run in the bottom half of that inning and four more in the fifth to turn the game around.
Cade Middleton got the win after pitching 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowing no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Will York started and got a no decision after going 3 1/3 frames and giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts.
The Dragons were led at the plate by Sam Ross and Ryan Ely with two hits apiece. Ross had a double and two RBIs, and Ely drove in a run also. Hunter Godfrey added a hit and an RBI, Layton Sanford drove in a run and Gage Owens, JP Kilgo and Ayden Frazier all had a hit and scored a run.
Coming off four straight wins, Pepperell opens Region 7-A Division I play on Tuesday at Darlington at 4 p.m.