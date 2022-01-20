Darlington put some separation between themselves and visiting Excel Christian on Tuesday night in the second quarter and never looked back as they rolled to a 63-42 win in region play at home.
The Tigers (13-4, 2-2 in Region 7-A Private) held a slim 17-14 lead after one quarter but dominated the second quarter by a 20-6 margin to go up 37-20 at the half. The third quarter featured the same trajectory as Darlington outscored the visitors 16-8 in the period to essentially seal the game.
Leading the charge for the Tigers was D’Marion Floyd with 19 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Patrick Shelley was also key with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Szymon Paluch was the third scorer in double figures with 10 points.
Darlington is once again at home on Friday to host region foe Walker at 7:30 p.m.
In other prep basketball action on Tuesday:
Fulton Leadership Academy boys 46, Armuchee 41
The game was tight throughout, but Fulton Leadership Academy made a few more key buckets in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to squeak out a region win over the Indians on Tuesday.
Armuchee (5-10, 3-7 in Region 6-A Public) had the ball down three with less than 20 seconds to play but a turnover sealed their fate as it led to a lay-up at the buzzer on the other end for Fulton Leadership Academy.
“We played really hard, and were up by nine at the half,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. “In the second half we just had a few key turnovers and missed several free throws that cost us the game.
“We feel we are becoming a better team with each game, and we are continuing to improve. Hopefully we will have our guys playing their best ball by the tournament.”
Armuchee is on the road again on Friday for another region contest at Bowdon at 7:30 p.m.