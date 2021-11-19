Darlington has shown the ability to be a second-half team on multiple occasions this season so why would the second round of the Class A Private State Playoffs be any different?
The Tigers found themselves trailing 7-6 at the half on Friday in their second-round matchup vs. Tattnall Square Academy, but made great adjustments and dominated the second half to rally for a 24-14 victory at Chris Hunter Stadium to advance to the Elite Eight.
Darlington (11-1) took the opening drive of the third quarter and went right down the field thanks to some big plays, but the drive was punctuated with a one-yard touchdown run by Caleb Thompson to put the home team ahead 14-7. (The Tigers converted a two-point pass from Patrick Shelley to Will Bagby.)
On the ensuing possession, Tattnall Square (9-2) drove deep into Darlington territory, but the Tigers’ defense came up with a huge and very likely game-defining goal line stand at the 1 yard line. Darlington rode the momentum to another touchdown a few moments later on an incredible 87-yard touchdown run by Shelley in which he used his elusiveness to get through the first wave of defenders and then his breakaway speed to sprint to the end zone to push their lead to 21-7 and take total control of the game.
“That’s one thing about our team is that we’ve been in that situation before this year where it’s been tight at the half or we were even down,” said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. “But we just went into the locker room, made some adjustments, and there was never any sense of panic or anything like that. It was just more of ‘what do we need to do’ in the second half. Credit to my assistant coaches. We made the adjustments we needed to, and what can I say about this team? I’m so proud of them. That goal line stand inside the 1 against a team that runs so well downhill like (Tattnall Square)...that was just incredible. That maybe was the play of the game.”
Darlington’s defense continued its strong play in the fourth quarter and turned the ball back over to the Tigers’ offense midway through the period. They proceeded to drive deep into Trojans’ territory and run several minutes off the clock before Ryland Scott added a 27-yard field goal to make it 24-7 with 3:26 left in the contest.
The Trojans scored their final touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Clay Rowland to Antone Johnson with 2:59 remaining, but it was too little, too late as Darlington recovered Tattnall Square’s attempted onside kick and was able to run off the remaining time on the clock.
Shelley led the Darlington offense on the night with 114 yards on 12 carries and threw for 84 more. Thompson added 79 yards and a score on 12 carries as well.
The game started with each defense flexing their muscle to hold the opposition scoreless in the first quarter, but Darlington put a successful scoring drive together that culminated on the first play of the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by Eli Thompson, who finished with 27 yards on the ground to go with give catches for 67 yards.
Tattnall Square immediately responded on the next drive as they swung the momentum back in their favor with a scoring drive that ended successfully with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Rowland to Brayden Smith on a ball that was juggled in the air and then brought in by the receiver before sprinting the final few yards to the end zone.
Rowland finished with 141 yards on 8-of-14 passing with two touchdowns, and Smith caught five passes for 67 yards and a score. The only turnover in the game came on an interception by Johnson to give the Trojans the ball back midway through the second quarter.
Darlington will now head on the road next Friday to take on Trinity Christian in the Class A Private Elite Eight after the Lions moved to 11-0 following a 48-14 win over Athens Christian on Friday.
“We’ve always said that we wanted to be practicing on Thanksgiving because that means you have separated yourself as a very good team,” said Atha. “Trinity Christian played for a state title last year, and they have blown out everyone they have played this year. We’re excited for the challenge.”
”Everybody’s good when you get to this point of the season, and I can’t say enough about our kids. Sometimes you have really good team, but the season gets so long that you seem to get a little tired. Then you have teams like we have this year that has just hit another gear. I feel like we are still getting better every week this late in the season, and that shows you what kind of bunch we have this year.”