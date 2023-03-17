The Darlington bats blew open a tied game with 10 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings to earn an 11-1 run-rule shortened victory at Armuchee on Thursday and complete a three-game sweep of the region series.
The Tigers (8-8, 3-3 7-A Division I) scored three in the third to initially take the lead and then put five more on the board in the fourth before adding the final two runs in the fifth to increase its advantage to 10.
Logan Floyd had a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Bagley Larry went deep for a homer as he drove in three runs total to lead the offense. Slade Clevenger added a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Tommy Bethel was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Talan Shirey also contributed three RBIs.
Floyd was solid on the mound as well, going five innings for the shortened complete game as he allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
"It was great to finish the series with a big win," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "The guys did a great job being patient early, eventually breaking it open. Logan was able to get out of a few jams with runners in scoring position and finally settling in. Hitters did a fantastic job getting key hits when needed, especially a few with two outs."
Blake Mathis led the offensive totals for Armuchee (6-8, 0-3) with two hits and an RBI. Chandler Desanto had a hit and scored a run, and Skyler Thurston and Luke Lively each added a hit as well.
Darlington will travel to Trion on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to open a three-game region series while Armuchee hosts Chattooga on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to begin a three-game region set of its own.
Model 10, Gordon Central 0
The Blue Devils completed a three-game sweep with another run-rule shortened win on Thursday on the road.
Model (11-3, 3-0 7-AA) scored five runs in the third and five runs in the fifth to end the game early as its pitchers combined to give up just one hit.
At the plate Jace Armstrong had a big effort, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Brant Pace and Winston Cash each added a hit and an RBI, and Reece Grodeman and Jared Terhune each drove in one run and scored one run.
Frank Curry earned the win on the mound after tossing four innings and allowing no runs on one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks. Grodeman pitched the final frame and didn't allow a hit or a run while striking out two and walking one.
Model will open a region series on Tuesday when it hosts North Murray at 5:30 p.m.
Coosa 11, Dade County 0
The Eagles bounced back in a big way after a series-opening loss on Tuesday thanks to a 14-hit, 11-run effort from their offense and a two-hit shutout from their pitchers in a road win Thursday.
Coosa (5-9, 2-3 7-A Division I) got the bats going early with two runs in the first and four in the second. One more run in the third and four in the fourth pushed the lead to mercy-rule range as the contest was called after five.
Gavin East led the way at the plate with two hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Trent Cantrell was a perfect 4-for-4 as well with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases, and Hayden McBurnett was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Pacey Smith added a hit, two stolen bases, and an RBI. Ryan Smith drove in a run, CJ Wade and Colton McBurnett had a hit and an RBI apiece and Andrew Holt contributed a hit, three stolen bases and three runs scored.
East was also dominant on the mound, throwing a five-inning, complete-game shutout as he allowed just two hits and struck out seven.
Coosa was scheduled to wrap up the series back at home on Friday vs. Dade County and will visit Pepperell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to open a three-game region series against its Floyd County rival.
Pepperell sweeps doubleheader
The Dragons scored 26 runs combined in a doubleheader sweep to complete a three-game sweep of Chattooga in region play at home on Thursday.
In Game 1 it took Pepperell (11-4, 6-0 7-A Division I) just three innings to earn a 15-0 win as the Dragons scored one in the first and seven each in the second and third to force the mercy rule.
Ryan Ely was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases, and JP Kilgo drove in four runs while tallying two hits and scoring two runs. Hunter Godfrey also had a double among two hits with three RBIs, and Blake Floyd chipped in with a hit, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Ashton Vuckovich contributed a hit and an RBI, and Gage Owens drove in a run and scored two runs.
Layton Sanford earned the win by pitching three innings and allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts.
In Game 2, Pepperell scored four in the first, one each in the second and third and five in the fourth to end the game via mercy rule for an 11-0 win.
Kilgo had two more hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, Godfrey had a pair of hits and scored two runs and Ely doubled among two hits. Vuckovich drove in a pair of runs as well, and Kaleb Davis had a hit and an RBI. Sam Ross tallied an RBI also.
The Dragons used three pitchers with Will York earning the win by going two innings and allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts. Cooper Middleton also pitched two innings and gave up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts, and Floyd tossed one inning and didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out two.
Pepperell will be back at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to host Coosa in the first of three in 7-A Division I play next week.
Allatoona 5, Rome 3
The Wolves lost an early lead and couldn't rally back as they suffered a road loss to even their region series at 1-1.
Rome (9-5, 2-3 6-AAAAAA) scored two in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead, but Allatoona struck for one in the fourth and four in the fifth to overtake the visitors and hold on for the win.
Braxton Wade had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Wolves' bats, and Bryson Bridges added a double and scored a run. Bryson Thacker and Slade Wright each contributed a hit and scored a run.
Thacker took the loss on the mound after going five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Bridges pitched one inning of scoreless relief as he gave up one hit and struck out two.
Rome was scheduled to host Allatoona on Friday to wrap up the region series with the rubber match. The Wolves will host Creekview at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday for the first of three against them next week.