The Darlington boys put together an impressive performance as a team over two days to win the Area 5-A Private championship on Thursday on their home track.
The Tigers scored 215 points with multiple athletes contributing to the team total to narrowly edge out Whitefield Academy, who finished second with 207.
Leading the way individually were Patrick Shelley and Christian McCluney who each won two events for Darlington. Shelley took first in the high jump with a 6-06 and the triple jump with a 42-07, and McCluney won both the discus with a 128-04 and the shot put with a 47-02.
Other top finishes for the Tigers came from Ryan Glass in the 800 meter (1:59.45), the 4x400 meter relay team (3:31.93) and the 4x800 meter relay team (8:48.73).
Other sectionals qualifiers were Samuel Mumpower in the 100 meter dash (fifth, 11.33), Eli Thompson in the 200 meter dash (fifth, 23.00) and long jump (third, 20-04.50), Landon Liddle in the 400 meter (second, 51.55) and 800 meter (second, 2:01.39), Joseph Wommack in the 400 meter (fifth, 52.33) and triple jump (third, 40-07), Anthony Natarella in the 800 meter (fourth, 2:03.04) and 1600 meter (fifth, 4:53.96), Glass in the 1600 meter (fourth, 4:48.19), Grant Cross in the 3200 meter (third, 10:30.97), Spencer Rushing in the 110 meter hurdles (third, 16.48) and 300 meter hurdles (second, 42.83), the 4x100 meter relay team (second, 43.64), the 4x200 meter relay team (second, 1:31.71), Connor Ellison in the triple jump (fourth, 40-00.50), Link Lignell in the pole vault (fifth, 10-06), Gus Gammage in the discus (third, 118-08) and shot put (second, 46-07.50) and Truitt Hayworth in the discus (fourth, 115-10).
The Darlington girls also had a strong area meet as they finished as team runners-up with 152 points behind Mt. Paran Christian (200) and ahead of Whitefield Academy (135). The Lady Tigers were led by Emmaline Ratledge who finished first in the 100 meter hurdles with a 16.51.
Other sectionals qualifiers for the Darlington girls were Emma Hunt in the 400 meter (third, 1:02.78) and triple jump (fifth, 30-06), Kate Scott in the 800 meter (second, 2:29.13), 1600 meter (third, 5:32.64) and 3200 meter (fourth, 12:40.15), Alina Debes in the 100 meter hurdles (third, 18.71) and 300 meter hurdles (fifth, 55.48), Georgeanna Dempsey in the 100 meter hurdles (fourth, 19.07) and 300 meter hurdles (fourth, 53.51), Ratledge in the 300 meter hurdles (third, 52.78), the 4x100 meter relay team (third, 54.54), the 4x200 meter relay team (fourth, 1:53.01), the 4x400 meter relay team (second, 4:20.29), the 4x800 meter relay team (third, 11:41.83), Olivia Laughridge in the high jump (fourth, 4-06), Kaylin Blackmon in the high jump (fifth, 4-04), Aspen Blankenship in the long jump (second, 15-09.50) and triple jump (fourth, 32-04), Zoe Rahn in the pole vault (third, 8-06), Jonna Massey in the pole vault (fourth, 7-00) and Trinity Zeigler in the discus (third, 80-07) and shot put (third, 32-04.50).
Next up for all the qualifiers will be Class A Private Sectionals which will be held on May 7 at Providence Christian Academy starting at 10:30 a.m.