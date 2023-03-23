Two goals in the first half and two more in the second half helped power Darlington to a 4-0 region home win over Chattooga on Wednesday evening.
Darlington spent the majority of the contest on Tuesday controlling the ball in Chattooga’s territory. But the Indians packed the last third with players limiting the Tigers' scoring opportunities.
“We struggled in the final third tonight. I thought we moved the ball well. Our goal today was that we needed to attack the flanks, because we knew they were going to pack the box. I thought we did a decent job of getting there,” Darlington coach Lucas Levesque. “There were a lot of blocked shots and their keeper made some good saves. I like the ball movement, but we’ve just got to be more efficient in the final third and finish our chances better.”
The Tigers seemed destined to break through and finally did in the 17th minute when Rocco Lopez lifted a nice shot into the top left corner of the goal, giving Darlington a 1-0 advantage.
Darlington got its second goal of the half in the 35th minute when Lopez found Kayo Lufadeju with a nice pass and Lufadeju controlled it before blasting it into the top left corner of the goal to hand the Tigers a 2-0 lead they would take into halftime.
The Tigers’ offense kept clicking in the second half and managed to get on the board again in the 48th minute off a nifty shot from Evan Sumner. The ball caromed around the box and a couple of Chattooga defenders and Darlington players tried to get it, but Sumner with his back to goal hit it with his right heel and sent it into the lower left corner of the goal for a 3-0 advantage.
Darlington saved perhaps the best goal for last when Tripp Watterson carried the ball into the box, dribbled past two Chattooga defenders and then sent the ball into the lower right corner of the net, upping the lead to 4-0 in the 71st minute.
The win moves the Tigers overall record to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Region 7-A Division I play. Darlington hits the road to play at Dalton Academy on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
“We scored some brilliant goals, but we didn’t score enough of them in what I would have liked to see today. But overall I like the effort,” Levesque said. “We have our work cut out for us on Friday. We’re going to have to play a lot faster and work a lot harder on the defensive side. Friday is going to be a good test to see where we are at.”