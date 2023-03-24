In baseball, it's not always how many hits you have. It's when you get those hits and where you place them.
The Trion Bulldogs reminded everyone what old-school baseball looks like on Thursday afternoon, getting some clutch, well-placed hits, some timely sacrifice flies and a great pitching performance by starter Jase Mason in a 6-4 road win over the Darlington Tigers.
The Bulldogs bounced back after a 9-1 home loss to Darlington on Tuesday. The rubber game of the three-game series was scheduled for Friday back at Trion.
The win came at a good time for Trion (now 8-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-A Division I), which came into Thursday's game having lost two straight and three out of its last four.
"We've tried to build our identity on being scrappy and we pride ourselves on being a tough team," said Trion head coach Trent Stamey. "We hadn't played well lately, but today I thought we got back to our style and when we do that, we can be tough to beat. I thought we got punched pretty good by Darlington on Tuesday, but we responded well today and got a lot of clutch performances. I really think a lot of credit goes to our pitchers (Mason and reliever Kade Smith). I thought they both came through in the clutch today."
Mason, who leads the Bulldogs in ERA and strikeouts, threw five innings in Thursday's win, scattering six hits while striking out eight and only walking two. Smith, who started the game at shortstop, got the save after pitching the last two innings in relief, giving up just one hit and striking out three.
For Darlington (9-9, 4-4) the loss snapped a four-game winning streak.
"Their starter pitched well and got out of trouble a few times," Tigers head coach Matt Larry said. "But I thought our starter (Josh Butler) gave us enough. Trion just had too many opportunities and when they got some base runners on, they took advantage of it. We made a few mistakes, and you have a better chance to win a game when you don't give up free bases. But I told our guys the great thing about baseball is that you can bounce back quickly, and we'll have a chance to still win this series (on Friday.)"
The turning point of the game came in the top of the sixth inning, with the score knotted at 4-4. Trion's Landon Bandy got hit by a pitch from Butler, and Jake Dawson beat out an attempted sacrifice bunt to turn it into a bunt single that put runners on first and second. Malachi Burch then executed a sacrifice bunt to get the runners over to second and third, and Gavin Stivers then hit a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run.
Smith then laced a slicing single down the left field line that was fair by a matter of inches, which brought home Dawson and gave the Bulldogs a two-run cushion.
Smith was 2-for-3 in the game with two RBIs, one of them coming on a sacrifice fly earlier in the game. Dawson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Cayden Watson was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Trion also scored runs on a wild pitch in the third and an error in the fourth.
For the Tigers, the top of the order was productive -- the one-, two- and three-hole hitters combined to go 6-for-9 -- but the rest of the lineup went just 1-for-18. Senior Logan Floyd finished the game going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk, while Tommy Bethel went 2-for-3 and Slade Clevenger was 1-for-3. Both players scored two runs apiece.
Butler tossed six innings, allowing six hits, while walking one. Ashton Albers threw the last inning in relief, giving up one hit.
After Friday's series finale, Darlington plays three games against Dade County next week, while Trion has a three-game set against Chattooga. Both Darlington and Trion will be on the road to open the two series on Tuesday at 5 p.m.