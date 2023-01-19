Darlington put Class AAAAAA Paulding County on the schedule to be tested, and it got the exact kind of test it wanted during Wednesday's non-region matchup at Van Es Arena.
For three quarters it looked like the Tigers were going to pick up a quality victory, but Paulding County had other plans, rallying for a big fourth quarter to send Darlington to a 63-48 loss.
Darlington (16-3) got off to a strong start on its home court to build an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The momentum carried over into the second quarter as the Tigers maintained a nine-point lead at 31-22 at the half.
Paulding County (10-7) started to chip away at the lead in the third, seeing several shots go through the basket, including multiple from outside the arc, and eventually saw the Darlington lead cut to 41-40 at the end of the quarter.
After making a technical free throw to open the fourth quarter, the Patriots took control of the game and rode the wave to a 23-7 advantage in the final period to rally for the victory.
Paulding County was led by Kahlil Jones with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jones stepped up in the second half by hitting several clutch outside jump shots.
Also in double figures in scoring for the Patriots were Javonne Williams with 12 points, Tyhler Shields with 11 and Frantzyr Chardavoine with 10. Chardavoine added seven rebounds as well.
D'Marion Floyd was the top scorer for the Tigers, matching Jones' game-high mark with 16 points of his own. Jack Bell contributed eight points.
Darlington will return to region play on Friday where it boasts a perfect 9-0 record as it visits Coosa for a 7-A Division I showdown at 7:30 p.m.