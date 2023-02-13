Darlington allowed only seven points in the opening half while their offense managed to score without a problem, helping the Tigers run away with a 69-24 win over Trion Saturday afternoon in the Region 7-A Division semifinals at Armuchee High School.
Darlington’s defense proved tenacious in the opening half, refusing to allow the Bulldogs to score in the first quarter and allowing only three total baskets and seven points in the opening half.
“One thing we always talk about is that defense travels. I was a bit worried, because it’s been over a week since we played,” Darlington head coach Nathan West said. “So we were trying to get back in the continuity and the rhythm of the game. Defense travels and that’s what we preached today.”
While Trion struggled to find the net, seven different Tigers scored in the first half.
D’marion Floyd led the way with 10 points, including an incredible two-minute run in the second quarter. Floyd started with a jump shot, then hit two free throws after being fouled on the next possession. Floyd then stole the inbounds pass and scored. He then stole the next in bounds pass and scored, upping the Tigers’ lead to 30-5.
Darlington would take a commanding 36-7 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs did find a bit more offense in the second half, but the Tigers’ offense refused to relent with three different Darlington players hitting double figures in scoring led by Floyd, who netted 15. Jack Bell added 12 points, while Mackay Rush scored 11.
“I think we are very balanced. If you’re having an off night, you have a guy right behind you who can get the job done,” West said. “That’s what makes a good team. We are unselfish in that mindset. We are going to go out and do this as a team.”
Greyson Patty led the Bulldogs with eight points.
With the win, Darlington advances to Tuesday evening’s region championship game at 7:30 p.m. to take on Chattooga who defeated Dade County later on Saturday.
“It’s great to be playing in the region championship. This is all part of the process,” West said. “This is what we’ve worked for, and this is what we look forward to. We’re exited to be there.”
Trion will play in the third-place game against Dade County at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Armuchee High School.