The Darlington boys rebounded from a tough loss in its opener of the Marlin Christmas Classic in Panama City Beach, Florida on Wednesday with an impressive 66-50 win over Madison County on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers (9-2) got off to a strong start, leading 17-8 after one quarter and building a 38-19 advantage at the break. They kept up the pace in the second half, maintaining a double-digit lead and not letting Madison County make a run to get back within striking distance.
Joe Womack led a balanced scoring attack for Darlington with 16 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers. Braden Bell added nine points on three made 3s, and Quin McClarity scored seven points. Szymon Paluch and Asa Shepard each scored six as 11 different Tigers reached the scoring column.
Darlington was back on the court on Friday to wrap up the tournament at Arnold High against Sand Rock (Ala.). The Tigers will visit Calhoun on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a non-region test.
In other local prep basketball action over the last few days:
North Cobb Christian boys 51, Rome 47
The Wolves battled back in it after facing deficits at the half and after the third quarter, but their rally fell just short in a loss at the Big Blue Classic at Model High on Thursday.
Rome (8-3) trailed 22-14 at the half and 34-27 after three quarters before making a run in the fourth to get back within a couple possessions of the lead. North Cobb Christian was able to close it out, however, with an 8-of-12 mark at the free throw line in the final quarter.
Cameron Keith and Braxton Wade each scored 12 points to lead Rome as Wade knocked down a pair of 3s and Keith scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Bryson Thacker was also in double figures with 10 points, including a pair of 3s.
The Wolves wrapped up their trip to the Big Blue Classic on Friday by taking on Central-Carroll. They will host Etowah in a Region 6-AAAAAA matchup on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Rome girls 55, Colquitt County 50
The Lady Wolves won a back-and-forth battle to open up play in the Vereen Christmas Shootout at Colquitt County High on Wednesday.
Rome was led by the scoring duo of Breana Griffin and Jermiya Winston, who combined for 37 of the team's 55 points. Griffin scored 19, and Winston added 18.
The Lady Wolves were back on the court on Thursday against Brunswick and lost by a 54-37 score.
Rome's final scheduled game of the tournament against Westover was canceled on Friday. The Lady Wolves (8-4) will return back to Region 6-AAAAAA play on Wednesday when they host Etowah at 6 p.m.
Dawson County girls 62, Darlington 38
The Lady Tigers fell behind after a lopsided second quarter and could never dig out of the hole in a loss in the semifinals of the Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament on Thursday in Dalton.
Darlington (10-3) trailed 13-11 after one quarter, but Dawson County limited the Lady Tigers to just two points in the second quarter to build a 26-13 halftime lead. Dawson County then continued the momentum in the second half by scoring 17 points in each of the final two quarters.
Caroline Brewster was the top scorer for Darlington with 14 points, including a pair of 3s. JyJy Johnson added 10 points.
The Lady Tigers wrapped up the tournament on Friday afternoon in a consolation game. They will host Dade County next Friday at 6 p.m. as they return to Region 7-A Division I play.
Lady Eagles drop final two games in Hiawassee
The Coosa girls lost each of their final two games in the Battle of the States Tournament at Towns County High in Hiawassee on Thursday and Friday, falling to Hayesville (N.C.) 40-26 on Thursday and to Murphy (N.C.) 61-43 on Friday.
In Thursday's game, the Lady Eagles were led by Abby Jacobs with 11 points. Riyah Manley added seven.
In Friday's game, Ava Osborne and Makenna Manley each scored 10 for Coosa. Jacobs and Claire Gilreath each scored seven.
Coosa (2-12) will host Chattooga next Friday at 6 p.m. for a Region 7-A Division I contest.