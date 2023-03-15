Darlington put its region-opening series vs. Pepperell last week in the rearview mirror and got some positive momentum going back its way with a 4-0 shutout win at home on Tuesday over 7-A Division I foe Armuchee.
The Tigers (6-8, 1-3 7-A Division I) used a dominant outing on the mound from Hill Shropshire to lead the way in the victory as the righty starter went the distance, pitching all seven innings for the complete-game shutout as he allowed just four hits while striking out five. He got out of a few jams as Armuchee put runners on base multiple times, including two in the last inning before he induced a groundout to first to seal the contest.
Darlington head coach Matt Larry said it was great to see his team come out and take care of business following three losses to Pepperell last week, including two in which the Dragons scored the winning runs in their final at-bat.
"Our guys came out up-beat and ready to go today, and we didn't let some tough games last week affect us," said Larry. "This region is tough, and nobody is going to be an easy win. It was tough today (against Armuchee). Their (starter Jack Rogers) did a good job of holding us at bay, but we did what we had to do when we needed to at the plate to score enough runs. (Hill) told us yesterday that he was ready to take the ball, and we loved that mentality. His off-speed stuff was great today, and that helped him set up his fastball well."
The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the second as Shropshire helped his own cause by driving in Talan Shirey with an RBI single following Shirey's leadoff double to start the inning.
Darlington added a pair of runs in the third after loading the bases as Shirey hit a sac fly to center for one and Bagley Larry followed with a fielder's choice groundout to make it 3-0.
The final run of the contest came in the fourth as Slade Clevenger connected for a two-out, RBI single, and Shropshire held steady from there on the mound, dispatching of any threats Armuchee (6-6, 0-1) were able to put together.
Clevenger and Briant Powell finished with two hits apiece for Darlington with Powell having a double among his pair of knocks. Shirey added a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored, Shropshire contributed his hit and RBI and Myles Twyman also recorded a hit and scored a run. Tommy Bethel reached base twice on a walk and hit-by-pitch and scored a run, and Logan Floyd drew two walks.
"It's great to get the first one in this series, but we know we've got to come back tomorrow and play well because that one is huge too," said Matt Larry. "After last week, we knew we needed to come in and get at least two out of three this week. It would be great to get all three, but this region is very tough so you never know. You've got to come out and battle every game."
Rogers pitched well for Armuchee despite taking the loss as the lefty went six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts, a walk and two hit-by-pitches.
No Indians' batter had more than one hit as Chandler Desanto recorded a double, and Skyler Thurston, Luke Lively and Jaiden Bunch added one hit apiece.
"Jack gave us an opportunity today, but we've got to do a better job offensively when we get runners on base," said Armuchee head coach Michael Dougherty. "We've got to find a way to manufacture a run or two when we put those runners on. It's tough, but it's the first game of the series and the first game of the region for us. We've got to turn around tomorrow, put our big boy pants on and find a way to play better. We've got to figure some things out especially offensively."
Due to rain in the forecast for Friday, the series schedule got moved up a day as the two teams met again on Wednesday afternoon at Darlington. They will conclude the three-game set on Thursday at Armuchee at 5:30 p.m.