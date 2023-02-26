Each team made big shots that led to lengthy scoring runs on Saturday night, but unfortunately for Darlington, Mount Pisgah Christian had the final one.
After battling back from a deficit to claim a 55-51 lead early in the fourth quarter, the host Tigers saw Mount Pisgah reel off 10 straight points and 15 of the next 16 total to turn the scoreboard around and eventually send Darlington to a 78-66 season-ending loss in the second round of the Class A Division I state tournament on Saturday at Van Es Arena.
Darlington (24-4) trailed 48-43 at the end of the third quarter but quickly rallied into the lead with back-to-back 3-pointers by Brent Bell and Jack Bell to open the fourth and go up 49-48. A few moments later after two more buckets from Jack Bell sandwiched around one from D'Marion Floyd, the Tigers found themselves in front 55-51.
Following a timeout, the visiting Patriots (21-8) had the answer, grabbing the momentum with a 10-0 spurt that included five points from Grant Randall, a 3 from Max Tucker and a bucket from Tyson Pittman to put their team up 61-55. They eventually pushed the run to 15-1 after a free throw by Darlington to lead 66-56 with time dwindling down on the Tigers' season.
Darlington never gave in and battled to the bitter end, including Brent Bell and Szymon Paluch connecting on 3-pointers in the final minute, but Mount Pisgah was able to seal the game by knocking down several free throws. The Patriots went 14-of-17 at the line in the final quarter in all.
Brent Bell had a big game in the senior's final one for the Tigers as he scored a game-high 21 points, including hitting six 3s. Fellow senior Paluch added 18 points with three 3s of his own, and Floyd was the third Tiger in double figures with 10 points. Jack Bell scored nine.
Randall was the top scorer for the Patriots with 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter and a perfect 5-for-5 mark at the free throw line in the period. Pittman added 18 points with three third-quarter 3s, Micah Tucker scored 16 points and Max Tucker added 15 with three 3s as well.
The first quarter featured each team making big shots before Darlington grabbed a narrow 18-17 lead as time expired in the period. The second quarter was back and forth as well and ended with the scored tied 31-31 going to the half.
Mount Pisgah opened the third with an 8-0 run that included a pair of 3s from Pittman. The Patriots led by as many as nine as it looked like they were going to pull away, but Darlington fought back to within five at 48-43 going to the fourth.
While Darlington's impressive region championship season ends, Mount Pisgah will play on into the Class A Division I quarterfinals where it will visit Irwin County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.