Darlington didn't catch many breaks at the plate in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader at Coosa thanks in large part to strong pitching and defense by the host Eagles.
The Tigers turned that around early in Game 2 with a string of timely hits over the first few innings and rode the momentum to an 18-2 win to split the doubleheader after a 5-2 loss to Coosa in Game 1 as Darlington wrapped up its region schedule in impressive fashion.
"Their guy (Gavin East) did a great job on the mound against us in the first game today. We knew he is a good one and he was going to be tough, but we never got him on his heels," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "We hit the ball hard a few times but right at people, and they made some really good defensive plays. Our guy (Hill Shropshire) threw a great game too. We just couldn't get him the run support.
"But in that second game the bats woke up from the first inning on. Tommy Bethel had a really good hustle play to lead off that game to get to second on what probably should've been a single, and our guys fed off that and didn't look back."
Darlington (17-11, 12-6 7-A Division I) went on to score three in the first inning of Game 2, four in the second and four in the third to build an 11-1 lead. Another run in the fourth and a six-run outburst in the fifth put the game away and ended the contest early due to mercy rule after Josh Butler got the host Eagles out in the bottom of the fifth.
Butler pitched a shortened complete game for the win, going five innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
"Josh threw a great game," said Larry. "He was a bit effectively wild early, but he ultimately found it and got outs for us. And our bats were able to put up a big number to support him."
Several batters put together huge efforts at the plate in Game 2 for the Tigers, including Bethel going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in the leadoff spot. Talan Shirey had three doubles among four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Bagley Larry had a pair of doubles among three hits with four RBIs.
Logan Floyd added three hits with a double and three RBIs, and Slade Clevenger had a triple among two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored. Briant Powell contributed a hit and an RBI, Ashton Albers scored four runs and Myles Twyman also had a hit and scored two runs.
For Coosa (10-14, 7-8) at the plate in Game 2, Trent Cantrell had a pair of doubles, and Pacey Smith and Andrew Holt each had a hit and an RBI. Ryan Smith also had a hit and scored a run.
In Game 1, the Eagles got three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead. Darlington scored a run in the third and were close to tying the game a few innings later when Floyd sent a deep fly ball to left field, but Coosa's Holt robbed him of a tying two-run homer by reaching over the fence and bringing in the out.
Coosa added two insurance runs in the sixth and limited the Tigers to one in the seventh to secure the 5-2 Game 1 win.
East was stellar on the mound for the Eagles in the opener of the doubleheader as he pitched a complete game to earn the win by going seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and just one walk. He also did his part at the plate with a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Andrew Earwood added a double and scored two runs for the Eagles, and Smith contributed a pair of hits and scored two runs. Holt, Colton McBurnett and CJ Wade each had RBIs, and Andrew Earwood chipped in with a hit and scored two runs.
Shropshire went the distance for Darlington in the loss, tossing six innings and allowing five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Clevenger led the bats for the Tigers in Game 1 with a double among two hits and an RBI. Ashton Albers drove in a run, Bagley Larry had a double and scored a run and Twyman contributed a hit and scored a run.
With the win the Tigers secure no lower than the No. 3 spot in the final region standings and could slide up to No. 2 if Trion drops two games of its three-game set with Pepperell next week. Darlington will host Christian Heritage in a non-region test on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and then visit Christian Heritage on Friday at 5 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.
"We didn't worry much about where we were in the standings. We just wanted to finish the region schedule playing well," said Matt Larry. "We're looking forward to next week to try to play some good baseball before we get on into the playoffs."
Coosa will wrap up the region schedule with a three-game series vs. Chattooga next week starting on Tuesday at Chattooga at 5 p.m. The Eagles need to sweep the series and hope for Armuchee to lose two out of three vs. Dade County next week in order to earn a state playoff berth.