The Darlington Tigers seemed to have everything and everyone clicking on Thursday night as they got out to a fast start and never looked back en route to a dominant, balanced 69-23 victory over Armuchee in the semifinals of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
The Tigers (6-0) quickly asserted themselves in Thursday night's game by jumping out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and eventually led 23-5 after one quarter. The landslide continued in the second quarter as Darlington outscored the Indians 26-9 in the period to head the locker room with a 49-14 lead and the the game well in hand.
"It's really good to get off to a start like that," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "With our guys, we just play really hard. That's our brand of basketball and what we want to do regardless of what the scoreboard says. I thought we did a good job tonight playing hard and also playing as a team. The ball moved around, guys made the extra pass and we hit open shots."
The victory puts Darlington into the tournament's championship game on Saturday night at Berry College at 7:30 p.m. where they will take on Friday's semifinal matchup between Rome and Model.
With the huge lead entering the second half, the mercy rule shortened the third and fourth quarters to six minutes each, but Darlington continued to dominate the game even as the reserves entered the game early. The Tigers built their lead to 64-20 after three quarters before coasting in a low-scoring fourth.
Darlington's depth and balance showed in the victory as 11 different players reached the scoring column with only two in double figures. Quin McClarity was the top scorer with 11 points, and DJ Johnson added 10.
D'Marion Floyd and Asa Shepard each contributed nine points with Shepard's total coming on three made 3-pointers, and Szymon Paluch and Jack Bell each scored seven points.
"It's always good when you get to play everyone and mix some lineups into the game you don't usually get to use," said West. "It kind of shows you what you can do with different combinations and builds some camaraderie with guys who usually aren't on the floor together. It's always good to get guys game experience and build some depth."
Armuchee (3-5) was led by Malik Drinic who was one of the few bright spots in the loss with a game-high 13 points. The Indians fall into a consolation game on Friday where they will take on Chattooga at 5:30 p.m.
For Darlington, they moved one step closer to their goal of winning that Gold Ball Trophy on Saturday night after getting close last season.
"Last year we lost in the championship game...Chattooga just outplayed us," said West. "So when we came into this tournament, we had the mindset and goal of getting back to the championship game and getting another shot to win it. Our focus has been on each game and not looking ahead to far, but now we're there. I think the guys understand we have a chance to do something we set out to do on Saturday. We will practice tomorrow and get ready to face Rome or Model on Saturday. Either one of them is going to be a huge challenge."